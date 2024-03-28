How to buy Boston Sweet 16 tickets? Location, time, TV schedule and more

The NCAA men's March Madness Sweet 16 field is set, with each team aiming to make it to the next leg of the tournament – the Elite Eight.

With the top two seeds in each region, UConn, North Carolina, Purdue, Houston, Iowa State, Arizona, Tennessee and Marquette still standing tall, the matchups promise to be exciting.

For fans in the Massachusetts area, the TD Garden in Boston, home to the Boston Celtics, will play host to the two East Regional games. Firstly, a repeat of last year's NCAA Finals as UConn goes up against San Diego State.

They will also see the clash between Iowa State and the No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini.

The excitement for both encounters is at a fever pitch, with a rematch from last year's Finals and a No. 2 versus No. 3 matchup offering an exciting prospect for fans. For those looking to scout the best seats in the house, here is all the information about Sweet 16 tickets at the TD Garden.

How to buy Boston Sweet 16 men's March Madness 2024 tickets?

Fans can purchase Boston Sweet 16 tickets from various avenues like Ticketmaster, with secondary sites like StubHub, VividSeats, Ticker City and SeatGeek also providing alternate options.

The ticket prices vary based on seating tiers, with the range encompassing $175 to $1,111. These tickets allow fans to take in both games emanating from the TD Garden arena.

Interestingly, a weekend pass that includes both the Sweet 16 games and the Elite Eight matchup is still available. These come around a price as low as $403.

How to watch Boston Sweet 16 games?

Fans can watch the two Sweet 16 games on two different channels, with the Huskies-Aztecs Finals rematch airing on TBS as well as TruTV.

On the other hand, the Iowa State-Illinois matchup will air on CBS with TruTv another destination for fans to tune in. For those looking for streaming options, Paramount+, FuboTV, SlingTV and DirecTV are a few available options.

What time will the Boston Sweet 16 matches start?

The first game, pitting the UConn Huskies against the San Diego State Aztecs will tip-off at 7:39 p.m. ET. Immediately afterward, the Iowa State versus Illinois game will take place.

What are the money lines for UConn-San Diego State and Iowa State-Illinois?

The last time UConn faced San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament was in last year's Finals where the Huskies won 76-59 in a dominating victory. The money line sees a similar result playing out as UConn is favored by 11 points in this matchup.

The other game in the East Regional is a far closer affair. While the higher-seeded Iowa State is a 1.5-point favorite, that line suggests that the teams are effectively tied.

