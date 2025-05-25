How does Dame Sarr fit into Jon Scheyer's Duke? Exploring fits alongside Cameron, Cayden Boozer and more

The Duke Blue Devils secured the commitment of top international prospect Dame Sarr during the week to add to their already promising lineup for the 2025-26 season.

Ad

Duke landed the 6-8 Italian-Senegalese wing on Thursday after confirming in an interview with ESPN. He will play under the tutelage of fourth-year coach Jon Scheyer, who guided the Cooper Flagg-led team to a Final Four finish last season.

This year, Scheyer will have another batch of high-caliber freshman standouts in Cameron and Cayden Boozer, Sebastian Wilkins, and Nikolas Khamenia, plus a bunch of returnees looking to redeem themselves and help the program win its sixth national title.

Ad

Trending

Sarr, who played alongside former Duke star Jabari Parker in FC Barcelona, disclosed that the Durham-based squad was his dream destination for college. He believes that playing for the Blue Devils will pave the way for his main objective of playing in the NBA.

"There's no better place to prepare you for that than Duke," Sarr told ESPN. "For me to be as NBA-ready as possible, and become the best version of myself, I needed to have both experiences - playing for a pro team like Barcelona, and playing in a different type of professional environment like Duke against other players my age."

Ad

Let's take a look at how Dame Sarr would fit into Duke's system this coming season:

How will Dame Sarr fit into Duke's system in the 2025-26 season?

#1. Dame Sarr is a versatile wing who can replace Kon Knueppel and Tyrese Proctor

Last season, Duke had the luxury of playing together wing players Kon Knueppel and Tyrese Proctor. They even started for most games and had major contributions for the team's Final Four run.

Ad

Dame Sarr acknowledged that he'll fill in the role left off by Proctor and Knueppel and could be better than them due to his athleticism and size at 6-8. Sarr proved it last month during the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Oregon. He started for Team World and finished with 17 points, four rebounds, and one steal in a 10-point loss to Team USA.

#2. Dame Sarr will take the place of NBA draft prospect Cedric Coward

Ad

Dame Sarr committed to Duke despite the possibility of sharing minutes with Washington State star Cedric Coward, who also signed up for Duke in the transfer portal. While keeping his initial commitment to play for the Blue Devils, Coward tried out for the 2025 NBA draft and impressed scouts in the combine.

Ultimately, Coward kept his name in the draft and withdrew his Duke commitment, allowing Sarr to play more minutes at Duke and acclimate with the system, which is set to be run by Cayden Boozer, and possibly Isaiah Evans and Caleb Foster.

Ad

#3. Dame Sarr's all-around play could open up space for Cameron Boozer, Nikolas Khamenia, and Malique Brown to operate inside

Dame Sarr's potential role at the wing could open up large real estate for Duke bigs to operate. The Blue Devils have Cameron Boozer, Nikolas Khamenia, Malique Brown, and Patrick Ngongba II at their disposal this season, and they are expected to dominate in the shaded area.

Sarr isn't a selfish teammate, and his experience in Europe helped him develop his decision-making skills and passing abilities. He could use that experience when he starts to play for Duke this November.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here