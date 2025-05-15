How dominant was Sedona Prince for TCU? Taking a look at 6'7 star's best games of 2024-25 season

Sedona Prince was one of the key players in TCU's surprise run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, helping the Horned Frogs reach the Elite Eight - their best-ever finish in history.

Prince played for 37 games last season and averaged 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.0 blocks per game for a TCU team that dominated the Big 12 Conference and turned heads in the NCAA Tournament.

Though the 6-foot-7 center's stellar season wouldn't have materialized if not for the help of LSU transfer Hailey Van Lith, Prince had games during the 2024-25 women's college basketball season in which she stood out and took over.

Here are the top five games last season in which Sedona Prince showed her dominant side:

Top five games of Sedona Prince in the 2024-25 women's college basketball season

#5 TCU vs HCU - Nov. 5, 2024

Sedona Prince opened the 2024-25 season with a bang, putting up 29 points, seven rebounds, one assist, two steals and six blocks in 30 minutes of action in TCU's 78-41 win over Houston Christian.

Prince shot 63.6% from the field and had no turnovers in the Horned Frogs' season opener, which indicated the team's readiness to contend for the Big 12 Conference title.

#4 TCU vs Baylor - Jan. 26, 2025

TCU faced Baylor three times last season and Sedona Prince had her best game against the Bears in the Horned Frogs' 80-75 victory on Jan. 26. The Liberty Hill native finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks to indicate TCU's intention to win the Big 12 Conference.

Prince was 11-of-18 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line in 37 minutes. She would play an important factor in the Horned Frogs' two more victories over Baylor this season, including the 64-59 win in the Big 12 Championship.

#3 TCU vs Kansas - Jan. 8, 2025

Sedona Prince finished with 30 points and 14 rebounds to lead TCU to an 80-73 triumph over Kansas. She made 12-of-21 attempts from the field and was 6-of-10 from the free throw line in 39 minutes for TCU.

She also dished off four assists and swatted away three shots for a dominant effort over the Jayhawks.

#2 TCU vs NC State - Nov. 17, 2024

TCU had its first test against 2024 Final Four qualifier North Carolina State. The Horned Frogs maximized Prince's height advantage over the smaller Wolfpack defenders, resulting in a 76-73 win and stretching their good start in the nonconference season.

Prince put up 31 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and two blocks without relief. She made 14-of-24 shots from the field and was 3-of-4 from free throws.

#1 TCU vs Notre Dame - Nov. 29, 2024

Sedona Prince produced her lone 20-20 game of the season in TCU's 76-68 win over Notre Dame in the first round of the Cayman Islands Classic. The 6-foot-7 center came up with 20 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, three steals and eight blocks to humble the smaller Fighting Irish, who were the No. 3-ranked team in the AP poll at that time.

Prince made 53% of her field-goal attempts and was perfect from the free-throw line for a complete game, helping the Horned Frogs gain Top 10 consideration in the poll. TCU's performance in the Cayman Islands Classic pushed them up to No. 9 from No. 17 the previous week.

Both teams would meet again in the Sweet 16 and had the same outcome, with the Horned Frogs winning 71-62. Prince finished with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and six blocks for TCU, who went on to face Texas in the Elite Eight.

