How has Sedona Prince fared playing overseas? Taking a look at former TCU standout's Lebanese league stats

Former TCU center Sedona Prince is making a name for herself in the Women's Lebanese Basketball League, one month after going undrafted in the WNBA draft.

The 6-foot-7 center, who signed with Sporting Al Riyadi Beirut (Al Riyadi) just before the start of the team's WLBL semifinal series against Sporting Club Beirut, has been a key contributor for her team.

In just three games, Prince rose to the occasion, helping Al Riyadi sweep the best-of-five series, which secured them a spot in the league finals. The All-Big 12 first team awardee tallied 13.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.3 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game in the series. She shot 44.4% from the field and was 90% from the free-throw line.

The TCU standout debuted on May 5 and tallied 13 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks in 28 minutes of action for Al Riyadi, who trampled SC Beirut in Game 1 of their series 93-53.

Prince was 5-of-11 from the field and made 3-of-4 attempts from the free-throw line. Four of her nine rebounds were from the offensive glass.

The Hemet, California native had more playing time in Game 2, suiting up for 36 minutes in Al Riyadi's 71-66 come-from-behind win on May 7. Prince finished with 10 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks.

She struggled from the field, making 4 of 12 attempts, but sank both of her tries from the free-throw line. Prince picked up two offensive boards.

The lanky center had her best game in the WLBL two nights later. She picked up an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double and helped Al Riyadi complete a series sweep and secure a finals seat.

Prince went 7 for 14 from the field and made all four free-throw attempts for Al Riyadi. She had one assist, four steals, and two blocks in 37 minutes.

Sedona Prince looks to use her foreign stint as a stepping stone to the WNBA

Sedona Prince went from a possible Top 10 WNBA draft pick to a lonesome prospect looking for a team, as WNBA ballclubs passed upon her, possibly due to the abuse allegations she had constantly denied.

The former TCU star, who averaged 17.2 ppg, 9.4 rpg and 3.0 bpg, spent weeks searching for an opportunity to play overseas until she signed a deal with Al Riyadi.

The 6-foot-7 Prince hopes the WLBL stint will open other opportunities in various overseas competitions. Or, it could open the door for her in the WNBA.

But for now, Sedona Prince is focusing on helping Al Riyadi win the league title and her interior presence will be needed in the finals against the winner of the Azour-Homenetmen semifinal series, which is knotted at two apiece.

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

