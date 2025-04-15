"We don't want no old a** abuser": Fans celebrate as TCU's controversial Sedona Prince gets snubbed in WNBA draft and 'dragged' on Live TV

Fans were jubilant on social media after controversial TCU center Sedona Prince wasn't picked in the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday in Manhattan amid mock draft projections of her being selected in the first round.

Prince was one of the key players in TCU's run in the 2024-25 women's college basketball season and the 2025 NCAA Tournament, helping the Horned Frogs qualify for the Elite Eight. However, she was accused of a string of abuse violations since 2019, which may have affected her draft stock and a possible selection in Monday's draft.

Basketball enthusiasts expressed their jubilation on X (formerly Twitter) after WNBA teams ignored Prince in the draft and dragged her until the last pick was made on live television. One fan was satisfied with the outcome, saying that it proves the WNBA isn't a place for accused abuse violators like Prince.

"LMAO. The W said we don’t want no old a** abuser, hard pass. 👋🏽 Sedona Prince," a fan wrote on X.

Others expressed their satisfaction with the outcome of the draft, especially that Prince wasn't selected in any of the three rounds.

"SEDONA PRINCE DIDN'T GET DRAFTED GOD IS GOOD," a social media follower said.

"SEDONA PRINCE UNDRAFTED LFGGGGGGGGG," another fan cheered.

"AND NOTHING FOR SEDONA F****** PRINCE DAWG," one user posted.

"Seeing sedona prince go undrafted is GLORIOUS," another fan opined.

"Kaitlyn chen being drafted then followed immediately by sedona prince getting aired out," a college hoops enthusiast pointed out.

One fan even praised sports personality Ryan Ruocco for dragging out Prince on live television.

"Ryan Ruocco dragging Sedona Prince is all i needed tonight. thank you good sir," the college basketball fan wrote.

"I’m sorry i can’t take Sedona prince serious at allll she look goofy as hell in her picture and then they aired all of her business 🤣🤣🤣🤣," another user said.

"Damn, they didn’t have to give a Monologue like Sedona Prince just passed away! The dramatic fade out is crazy 😩😂," a college hoops follower pointed out.

Ruocco mentioned during the live TV broadcast that the allegations against her could be the things the teams were looking at aside from her age and injury history.

Possible outcomes for Sedona Prince after 2025 WNBA draft snub

Sedona Prince may have been undrafted in this year's WNBA draft, but all is not lost for her as far as her basketball career is concerned. The TCU center could still be hired by a WNBA team as a free agent this season.

Prince could also play in the European, Asian and South American circuits as their import. Kamilla Cardoso played for the Women's Chinese Basketball Association for the Shanghai Swordfish during the offseason.

Lastly, Prince could apply to be part of the TCU Horned Frogs coaching staff or other NCAA Division 1 teams while waiting for a program that will need her services. Some players redeemed themselves following a controversial event and became successful in other teams or ventures.

All is not lost for Sedona Prince, and she just needs a chance for redemption, as she hasn't been charged with any allegations.

