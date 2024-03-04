How far did Baylor make it in March Madness 2023: Revisiting Bears' NCAA tournament run

Baylor University's basketball program has a rich history of notable accomplishments and memorable moments.

Located in Waco, Texas, the Bears have established themselves as consistent contenders in the fiercely competitive field of NCAA basketball.

As one of the best-performing schools aiming for championship success, Baylor University has a rich history, dating back to the beginning of the sport. The program's 2023 March Madness run was excellent, as we can see by taking a close look below.

Baylor Bear: March Madness 2023

The Baylor Bears men's basketball team has a strong track record of 15 NCAA tournament appearances, the latest being in 2021 when they emerged as champions, defeating Gonzaga in the final with a score of 86-70.

Kansas vs. Baylor

Last season, the team secured a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament and dominated UC Santa Barbara with a 74-56 victory in the first round. However, their journey ended in the second round when they fell to Creighton, the No. 6 seed.

The team finished the regular season ranked No. 10 nationally and No. 9 overall, with a 22-10 overall record.

The team's top performers included Adam Flager, L.J. Cryer, and Keyonte George, who was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Baylor's success is attributed to its rigorous training and experience of playing the third-toughest schedule in the nation.

Remarkably, the team has been awarded a top-three seed for three consecutive years, highlighting its consistency.

Also read: Baylor March Madness: Will Baylor make the March Madness 2024? Breaking down Bears NCAA tournament odds

How does Baylor's 2023–2024 season look like

Baylor started its season by winning its first nine games. However, the team's winning streak was interrupted by consecutive losses to Michigan State and Duke before bouncing back with five consecutive victories, bringing their record to 14-2.

Despite their five-game winning streak, Baylor suffered three consecutive losses to Kansas State, Texas, and TCU.

At present, the team holds a record of 21-8, with a conference record of 9-6, placing them fourth in the Big 12, behind Kansas and above BYU. Baylor is ranked No. 15 in the nation and boasts a strong home record of 13-2 but struggles on the road, with a 4-4 record.

In their last game against the TCU Horned Frogs, Baylor emerged victorious with a scoreline of 62-54.

Also Read: Kansas vs Baylor basketball injury report and predictions, March 2: Latest on Kevin McCullar Jr., Langston Love, and more

This season, Yves Missi (16 points, 2 assists, 5 rebounds), and Ja'kobe Walter (16 points, 1 assist, and 4 rebounds) have been the team's best players.