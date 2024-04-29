How long is Dan Hurley's contract with UConn? Revisiting Huskies' agreement with veteran HC

One of the direct consequences of Dan Hurley’s national championship victory with UConn in 2023 was a renewed contract offer he got from the Huskies.

It's not a strange thing for coaches to get rewarded with new contracts after such a momentous achievement. It's a way of communicating trust between the program and the coach and both parties’ commitment to each other’s future.

How long is Dan Hurley’s contract with UConn?

Dan Hurley’s latest contract with UConn has a term of six years. Hurley, who joined UConn in 2018, was offered the renewed contract in June 2023 following the Huskies’ national championship victory. According to the contract, Hurley is committed to the Huskies until 2029.

UConn athletic director David Benedict spoke the minds of many UConn fans about Hurley's new deal:

“I am thrilled to have Dan Hurley leading our men’s basketball program. The work he and his staff have done over the past five years in rebuilding our program, which culminated in the Huskies once again reaching the pinnacle of college basketball, has been nothing short of remarkable.”

Benedict expressed his belief that UConn fans “are ecstatic” that Hurley “will continue to lead” the program “for the foreseeable future.”

Hurley’s response to the new deal was contained in a statement in which he appreciated the efforts of his players and staff who made “the climb possible.” He also highlighted the support of the UConn community for him and his family. He said:

“The UConn community has welcomed me, my wife Andrea, and our boys, Danny and Andrew, from Day One. Their support has meant the world to us.”

Hurley’s son Andrew has also been an integral part of the UConn men’s basketball program since 2020 as a walk-on player on the team.

The coach joined UConn on an initial six-year deal that paid him $2.75 million in the first year. He signed a two-year extension in 2021, intended to last through 2027, with an increment in his remuneration to $2.9 million in 2022.

Less than a year into his new contract, Hurley has shown again how deserving he is of the extension by defending the championship. Another renewal might be well on the way, with improved figures and a longer term that will keep the coach at UConn.

