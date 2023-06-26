The 2023 NBA draft was a big night for the Arkansas Razorbacks. Two Razorbacks were selected in the first round, and a total of three made the pick for the Thursday night draft.

The Two Razorbacks Players Selected in the First Round of the 2023 NBA Draft

Anthony Black was the first Razorback featured in the thursday 2023 NBA draft. He's headed to the Orlando Magic as the sixth overall pick. A year ago, he was not a projected 2023 pick, but with his performance, Black has steadily built his case to be a top-10 draftee. He's the highest-rated of the Razorbacks in this year's draft pool, surpassing teammate and fellow former five-star Nick Smith Jr.

Nick Smith Jr. is another Razorback to be drafted in the first round of the draft, going to the Charlotte Hornets with the 27th overall pick. The top-rated high school prospect, now an NBA draftee, only participated in about half of his team's games this past season due to a knee injury.

Smith and Black were the only two players drafted in the first round from Arkansas. Both are undeniably talented players who have always been rumored to make a significant impact in the competition. They add to the archives of great youngsters who grow to become legendary players from the stable of Arkansas. Their names are among Corliss Williamson and Bobby Portis.

Looking to make their fourth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance this year, the Razorbacks' success in this year's draft is a testament to the program's resurgence.

Other Razorbacks Drafted in 2023

In addition to Black and Smith Jr., two other Razorbacks were drafted in this year's edition. The Boston Celtics selected Jordan Walsh with the 38th overall pick. Davonte Davis announced on Twitter Wednesday night of his withdrawal from the NBA draft as he returns to Fayetteville for his senior season.

Thursday night marked the 77th edition of the draft, with three Razorbacks having their names called. This is the most since 1992, when four players were drafted out of Fayetteville.

What to Expect from The Arkansas

The Razorback join UCLA as the only school to have produced two first-round picks and three players overall in this year's draft. This is a sign of good things to come for the program, with its strong core of young players, who are all talented and hungry to win.

