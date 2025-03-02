How many children does Rick Pitino have? Exploring St John's HC's big family

Rick Pitino added another championship to his growing list of accolades on Saturday, leading the St. John's Red Storm to their first outright Big East regular-season title since 1985. His continued success at the age of 72 wouldn't have been possible without the love and support of his wife and children.

Ad

Pitino got married to his wife Joanne Minardi on April 3, 1976. The couple has five living children: sons Richard, Michael, Christopher and Ryan, and daughter Jacqueline.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Pitinos had another son, Daniel, who died in 1987 due to congenital heart failure when he was only six months old. Daniel's death came right after Providence had finished participating in the Big East Tournament.

Pitino overcame grief and sadness, leading the Friars to the Final Four stage of the 1987 NCAA Tournament. The couple founded the Daniel Pitino Foundation to honor the memory of their late infant, raising millions of dollars for kids in need. They have also established the Daniel Pitino Shelter to help homeless persons.

Ad

One of Pitino's children followed his career path and became a basketball coach as well. Richard Pitino took on assistant coaching jobs at Charleston, Northeastern, Duquesne, Louisville and Florida before becoming an associate head coach with the Cardinals in 2011. He helped Louisville reach the NCAA Final Four and finish the 2011-12 season with a 30-10 record.

FIU noticed Richard Pitino after that Final Four run, offering him the coaching job to replace Isiah Thomas. He turned things around in his first season with the Panthers, guiding them to an 18-14 record. It was FIU's first winning season since the 1999-2000 campaign.

Ad

Pitino lasted just one season at FIU before Minnesota came calling. He coached the Golden Gophers for eight seasons from 2013 to 2021, amassing a 141-123 overall record during that period. He led Minnesota to the NCAA Tournament twice, with the Golden Gophers losing in the first round to Middle Tennessee in 2017 and suffering a second-round exit to Michigan State in 2019.

New Mexico Lobos coach Richard Pitino (Photo: Imagn)

Richard Pitino took over as New Mexico coach in 2021 and has brought a winning culture to the Lobos. They won the Mountain West Conference Tournament and qualified for the NCAA Tournament in the 2023-24 season. They lead the MWC standings this season, with a 15-3 record.

Ad

Rick Pitino and Richard Pitino's head-to-head matchups

Rick Pitino and Richard Pitino have faced each other four times as coaches, with Rick holding a 3-1 series lead against his son.

Their first meeting came in 2012, where Rick Pitino's Louisville beat Richard Pitino's FIU 79-55. Their second showdown came in 2014, with Louisville beating Minnesota 81-68.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Patino's son finally got his first win against his father in 2022, with his New Mexico defeating Rick Pitino's Iona 82-74. They faced each other again last year, with Rick Pitino's St. John's recording an 85-71 victory over New Mexico.

The Red Storm and the Lobos are on track to reach the Big Dance this season, so their fifth meeting could happen in the NCAA Tournament. Expect the entire Pitino family to be there if that happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here