How many days since Bronny James' last double-digit game? Exploring the USC guard's scoring performance

USC guard Bronny James has thrice scored in double digits this season and the last time he tallied more than 10 points was 51 days ago when he had 11 in the Trojans' loss to the Arizona Wildcats at the McKale Center on January 17.

Bronny, the son of LA Lakers forward and four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, started in the game alongside Kobe Johnson, Oziyah Sellers, DJ Rodman, and Vincent Iwuchukwu and they were up against the Caleb Love-powered Arizona team that was ranked No. 12 in the AP poll.

Andy Enfield gave James the nod to start despite having back-to-back zero-point games.

Enfield hoped James' insertion into the starting five would give him more confidence to be more aggressive and he delivered, scoring nine points in the first 20 minutes.

James, whose NIL value is pegged at $5 million by On3.com, scored USC's first two points at the 18:09 mark of the first half and halted Arizona's 7-0 run. Seven minutes later, he made back-to-back baskets to cut the deficit to six, 16-22.

Bronny would be involved in one play that reduced Arizona's lead to four. He grabbed the offensive rebound off a Rodman miss and passed it back to the senior forward, who subsequently made the 3-point attempt.

Several plays later, James connected on a triple that cut the Wildcats lead to four but Arizona would increase the lead to 10 at the half with a late push.

Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans controls the ball against Jaden Bradley #0 of the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at McKale Center.

Arizona Wildcats silenced Bronny James in the second half

The Wildcats tightened their defense in the second half and clamped down on James, who could only deliver two points after an explosive opening half.

Bronny would make a layup at the 18:28 mark of the second half but that was the last time he would score that game as Arizona defended the paint for any penetration attempt.

In the end, James shot 5-of-11 from the field, redeeming himself from a 0-of-14 slump he had in the previous two games.

He started four more games against Arizona State, Oregon State, California and Stanford before Enfield relegated him off the bench in his last five games.