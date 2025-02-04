How many more games might Cooper Flagg's Duke take to break 73-year-old assist record? 

Freshman sensation Cooper Flagg had another impressive outing in his likely one-and-done collegiate basketball stint on Saturday. In 38 minutes played, the Newport, Maine native dropped 21 points, including three 3-point makes, eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks in the Duke Blue Devils' 17-point ACC win over the UNC Tar Heels, 87-70.

It's been said that Flagg is on pace to garner a season average in points that will rank amongst other Blue Devils standouts such as Zion Williamson and Kyrie Irving during their one-year seasons with the powerhouse program.

But, with how successful and impactful Flagg has been to the Jon Scheyer-coached squad, it seems as though the first-year swingman and the rest of the Blue Devils are on pace for something else.

Per The Shelby Star, the 2024-2025 Duke squad is generating an assist rate of 60.9% through 21 games played on all of their baskets made this season, showcasing their team-first mindset and flowing offensive game plan.

The highest assist rate by any Blue Devils team was 66.1%, which was set all the way back in the 1951-1952 campaign — around 73 years ago. Basketball, especially the college scene, was played differently back then. With the revolution of the sport to how it is today, the rate at which Flagg and Co. are assisting each other is historic.

There are about 10 games left in ACC play this year, as Flagg and Co. are poised to march right into the NCAA national tournament next month. Only time will tell if they can meet or surpass the all-time team assists rate, but with the way things are going for them, they may break it on either the Wake Forest or UNC rematches at the tail end of the regular season in early March.

Despite not having a traditional point guard, Jon Scheyer lauds Cooper Flagg's playmaking

Coach Jon Scheyer detailed how the Blue Devils are able to assist and move the ball so well despite not having a traditional point guard by possessing several modern-day ball handlers, with the main one being Cooper Flagg.

"Cooper really is a point guard in a lot of ways for us. So, you don’t need a guy that just always has the ball in his hands as a point guard," Scheyer said.

On the season, the 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 4.2 dimes per game along with 20.0 markers, 8.0 boards, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks. The Blue Devils will return to action on Wednesday for a road game against the Syracuse Orange.

