How many Kentucky players got invited to NBA draft combine in 2024? Taking a closer look at the invitees

Of the 78 players in the 2024 NBA draft combine, four players were invited from the Kentucky Wildcats. The event shall be from May 12 to 19 at Wintrust Arena and Marriott Marquis in Chicago. Some standout players from the 2024 NBA G League Elite camp on May 10-11 will be invited to the NBA draft combine.

Kentucky posted a 23-10 record this season and stood second in the SEC. But when comes to combine invitations, the Wildcats are among the top programs. Rob Dillingham, Reed Sheppard, Justin Edwards, and Antonio Reeves from the Wildcats have all been invited.

Sheppard and Dillingham are on the list of top 10 prospects this year. Other players on the list include Alexandre Sarr, Matas Buzelis, Stephon Castle, Zacharie Risacher, Nikola Topic, Ron Holland ll, and Dalton Knecht.

Also read: “Go big or go home” - Kentucky’s Reed Sheppard and GF Brailey pull up in glamorous outfits for Kentucky Derby 2024

More about Kentucky Wildcats players invited to the 2024 NBA draft combine

#1, Rob Dillingham

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Kentucky v Oakland

Rob Dillingham was named SEC Sixth Man of the Year and to the All-Freshman Team. The guard averaged 15.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in the 2023-24 season. His superb shooting skills helped him register a 47.5 field goal percentage and shot 44.4 from the 3-point range.

#2, Reed Sheppard

Syndication: The Courier-Journal

Shooting guard Reed Sheppard was a McDonald’s All-American in 2023. He has been awarded Kentucky Mr. Basketball and SEC Freshman of the Year. Reed was a four-star recruit and averaged 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He had a field goal percentage of 53.6 and shot 52.1 from the 3-point range.

#3, Justin Edwards

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Kentucky v Oakland

Wildcats guard Justin Edwards averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game this season. He also posted a field goal percentage of 48.6 and 36.5 from the 3-point range. His statistics this season were not at par with the other NBA draftees but his 6-foot-8 frame helped his case.

Edwards weighs 203 lbs and was a McDonald’s All-American in 2023. A five-star recruit, Justin was selected for the Team USA for the Nike Hoops Summit.

#4, Antonio Reeves

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Kentucky v Oakland

The star averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season. He shot 51.2 percent from the field and 44.7 from the 3-point range. The Kentucky Wildcats guard was named to Third Team All-American and won SEC Co Sixth Man of the Year accolades.

Do you think anyone else from the Wildcats deserved to be invited? Let us know in the comments.