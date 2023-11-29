How many schools did Angel Reese go to? LSU forward's college basketball career explored

Angel Reese's absence from LSU has grabbed headlines in recent weeks. She last played against Kent State on Nov. 13 and hasn't featured for the Tigers in the last four games.

There have been suggestions Reese may have had a falling out with LSU head coach Kim Mulkey after she was benched in the second half of the Tigers' 109-79 win against Kent State. Mulkey later revealed that the reason behind benching Reese was a coach's decision.

Amid the ongoing drama at LSU, fans have been curious to learn how many schools Reese has been to. On that note, let us have a look at that in this article.

How many schools did Angel Reese go to?

LSU Tigers star Angel Reese

Angel Reese has played basketball for three different schools so far in her career. She played for the St. Frances Academy in High School before joining the Maryland Terrapins in 2020. She currently plays for the LSU Tigers.

Reese attended High School at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. She soon picked up a liking for basketball and was a four-year varsity player under head coach Jerome Shelton.

During her four years at St. Frances, Reese helped the school win four consecutive Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference titles. She also played volleyball and helped the school win the IAAM C Conference championship twice.

Reese committed to basketball in college and joined the Maryland Terrapins in 2020. She spent two seasons with the Terrapins, earning McDonald's All-American honors in 2020 and a Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection in 2021.

In 2022, Reese transferred to LSU. She helped the Tigers win the NCAA championship in her first year with the team and also picked up the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player award.

Along with attaining championship glory, Reese also earned First-team All-SEC honors and was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team. Reese is currently in her second season with the LSU Tigers, who are looking to defend their crown this season.