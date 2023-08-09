Angel Reese, 2023's Most Outstanding Player and NCAA champ, had the night of her life when the Tigers took on the Hawkeyes for the national title. Reese, who had transferred to LSU after playing two seasons with Maryland, had a great Junior season. Not only did her numbers go up, but Reese also found a role for herself at LSU which was bigger than basketball.

Reese expressed her views regarding her personality following the championship game. In an interview with Malika Andrews, Angel talked about handling the haters. Reese has been dealing with negativity for a long time. Now that she is on a bigger stage, she has done a great job of turning negatives into postivies.

"I want to take on that role of being the Black woman that's going to stand up for the girls that may not have a voice. So I'm happy I can be the role model and the person everyone looks up to and even just the one that can say those things that other people may not want to say, so I'm just happy right now," said Reese.

Reese also looks at herself as an individual who doesn't let the media dictate her role on or off the court. Reese is determined to be an inspiration for women, as she goes on to become a bigger sports personality.

Angel Reese closes in on her final college basketball season

LSU v Iowa

The championship game back in April was intense. Facing the Caitlin Clark-led Hawkeyes, Angel Reese and the Tigers were determined to take down Clark and company.

Angel Reese couldn't help but taunt Clark as the championship game came to an end. Reese pointed at her ring finger in front of Clark and did the John Cena 'You can't see' wave, asserting her dominance, as the victory neared. After leading the LSU Tigers to their first women's national basketball championship, Reese's name skyrocketed around the sports world.

LSU v Iowa

Reese is now closing in on her final season of college basketball. The 21-year-old will look to repeat the national title next year. Reese already has major recognition in the sports world, though the best is yet to come. It will be interesting to see how far Angel Reese can lead the Tigers in her final college basketball season.