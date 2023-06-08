How many teams has Rick Pitino coached? Knowing more about the St. John HC's coaching history, career and records

Rick Pitino has been coaching for a very long time and has been one of the best college coaches in NCAA men's basketball history. However, he began his coaching career in 1974 and has been on the sidelines for 50 years. Pitino has been doing exceptionally well and was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

This should be interesting as he has dealt with the ups and downs of coaching elite college programs. Let's dive deeper into Rick Pitino's coaching career and discuss his path to the St. John's Red Storm.

Where has Rick Pitino coached?

After wrapping up his playing career with the UMass Minutemen in 1974, Rick Pitino became an assistant coach for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors until 1976, when he became the interim head coach. He became the assistant coach in 1976 for the Syracuse Orange until accepting his first head coaching opportunity with Boston University.

He used that opportunity to jump to the BA as he became an assistant for three years beginning in 1983 with the New York Knicks. He became a head coach at Providence from 1985-1897 before leaving to return to become the head coach of the New York Knicks. Pitino lasted three years and then got his first real chance of making a home as he coached the Kentucky Wildcats from 1989-1997.

He returned to the NBA as he became the head coach of the Boston Celtics in 1997 until 2001 and began his career in his most known spot. Pitino signed on to coach the Louisville Cardinals in 2001 and was there until 2017, and was banished from the sport for a few years. During that time, he coached overseas for Panathinaikos and Greece before returning to college basketball to coach the Iona Gaels until leaving after last season. Since then, he signed on to become the newest head coach for the St. John's Red Storm heading into the 2023 season.

What is his coaching record and why was Pitino let go of Louisville?

Below is his entire coaching history as a college basketball coach, courtesy of Wikipedia. With a current winning percentage of .710 since being a head coach at the college level, Rick Pitino has been doing incredibly well and will be remembered as a great.

However, the major controversy forced his exit from the Louisville Cardinals. The University of Louisville was placed under investigation due to an escort sex scandal involving recruits between 2010 and 2014. However, Rick Pitino was charged by the NCAA for failure to monitor the program and was suspended for five games. The NCAA also vacated the Cardinals' 2013 national championship and 2012 Final Four appearance. This was the first time in NCAA history that they vacated a men's basketball national championship.

However, Pitino paid his price as he did not coach for a few years in college basketball and now has that swirling in people's minds when he is brought up. Rick Pitino is still a legendary coach that is one of 13 coaches in NCAA history to make five Final Four appearances.

