How many teams have won consecutive NCAA titles in March Madness? 

To win the NCAA national championship is a tremendously difficult and challenging feat to pull off for any program, big or small. What's even rarer and harder to accomplish is for a college basketball team to win consecutive national titles due, mainly to the intensity of March Madness from competition, what's at stake, crowd factor and much more.

In fact, ever since the inception of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, only eight programs have managed to pull off the achievement of winning back-to-back national championships, with one school doing it twice, amounting to nine different teams in total.

As it stands, the first national title repeat came from 1945 to 1946, when the then Oklahoma A&M College, now Oklahoma State Cowboys, did it. This was followed by the Kentucky Wildcats in 1948 and 1949 when legendary tactician Adolph Rupp was at the helm.

The San Francisco Dons, who were led by NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell, and the Cincinnati Bearcats became the next duo of programs that won back-to-back national championships as they accomplished from 1955 to 1956 and 1961 to 1962, respectively.

In the 1964 to 1965 and 1967 to 1973 seasons, the UCLA Bruins etched their program's name in the history books as the first and only school to have ever won consecutive national championships on multiple occasions, including an unprecedented seven straight national titles on the second time, which has yet to be touched.

There weren't any back-to-back national champions in the 1980s, but the Duke Blue Devils (1991-1992) and Florida Gators (2006-2007) became the lone consecutive national champion programs in their respective decades.

The UConn Huskies are the most recent consecutive national championship winners from 2023 to 2024. They are currently in the midst of their national championship defense with this year's March Madness underway, aiming to achieve a three-peat of titles, something that hasn't been done since the aforementioned Bruins.

How many teams have won consecutive NCAA national titles in women's college basketball?

The NCAA women's college basketball national tournament started back in 1982, and there's only been three programs to have ever clinched the national title in back-to-back seasons, with one school doing it thrice and another doing it twice, amounting to six different iterations of consecutive national title-winning teams.

Geno Auriemma and his UConn Huskies program are the most storied school for women's college basketball as they've won back-to-back national championships three times from 2002 to 2004, 2009 to 2010 and most recently with their iconic four straight national championships from 2013 to 2016.

The first women's college basketball squad to have ever won consecutive national titles was the USC Trojans back in 1983 to 1984, which was then superseded by the Tennessee Volunteers' back-to-back national chips from 1996 to 1998 and from 2007 to 2008.

Will Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies manage to achieve a three-peat of men's national championships this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

