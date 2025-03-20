Paige Bueckers calls Geno Auriemma "evil genius" for the wisdom he imparts to UConn stars: "There's nothing he hasn't experienced"

Paige Bueckers paid tribute to coach Geno Auriemma ahead of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Bueckers shared why she has been fortunate to play under Auriemma in Tuesday's episode of "Freddie and Harry."

Ad

Bueckers joined Azzi Fudd on the ESPN radio show, where host Harry Douglas asked the two stars what the UConn coach means to each one of them. Fudd and Bueckers were both grateful for the wisdom and knowledge they learned from Auriemma.

"I like to call him an evil genius," Bueckers said. "He knows everything. He’s been through everything. He has so much wisdom. There’s nothing that he hasn’t experienced in life. Like Azzi said, just going up to his office, getting knowledge from him, getting wisdom, asking him for advice."

Ad

Trending

"But he challenges you in ways that you never know you could be challenged before. That makes you grow as a person, as a player, mentally, physically. And it’s everything you came to UConn for, to be challenged and to have an honest coach like that," Bueckers added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paige Bueckers and Geno Auriemma's NCAA Tournament history

One thing that Paige Bueckers and Geno Auriemma haven't achieved together at UConn is win a national championship. They have come close to capturing the NCAA title several times since Bueckers joined the Huskies in 2020.

Bueckers reached the Final Four in her first season with the Huskies. She dazzled in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, averaging 21.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists through five games. UConn defeated High Point, Syracuse, Iowa and Baylor before losing to Arizona 69-59 in the national semifinals.

Ad

Bueckers helped UConn reach the national championship game in her sophomore season, averaging 15.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists through six games in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. She suffered heartbreak, though, in the finals, losing 64-49 to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Paige Bueckers (#5) talks to head coach Geno Auriemma of the Connecticut Huskies during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils in the Sweet 16 round of the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Moda Center. Photo: Getty

Bueckers led the Huskies to another Final Four appearance last year, averaging 25.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. UConn defeated Jackson State, Syracuse, Duke and USC before losing to Iowa in the national semifinals.

Bueckers has one last chance to claim that elusive NCAA title. Her quest to win the 2025 March Madness will begin on Saturday when the second-seeded UConn Huskies face the 15th-seeded Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gampel Pavilion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here