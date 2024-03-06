How many times has Iowa women's basketball team made the NCAA tournament?

The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team has been an imposing presence in the NCAA Tournament for decades.

They represent the University of Iowa in the Iowa City. With a journey spanning nearly four decades, they have emerged as potential contenders for championship glory. Let's dive into their rich history in the NCAA Tournament.

History of Iowa Women's Basketball Team NCAA Tournament

Iowa Women's Basketball made its way to the NCAA tournament in 1986. Since then, they have showcased their talent on the national stage. They have made 29 appearances in the tournament, battling successfully against top teams.

They also have celebrated Sweet Sixteen triumphs and Elite Eight appearances. They went to the Sweet Sixteen in 1987, 1988, 1989, 1993, 1996, 2015, 2019, 2021, and most recently, in 2023. Additionally, they reached the Elite Eight in 1987, 1988, 1993, 2019 and 2023.

In 1993, the Hawkeyes reached the Final Four hoping for glory, led by coach C. Vivian Stringer. They had amazing players that season, including the likes of Toni Foster and Tia Jackson.

However, Iowa fell short in the Final Four against Ohio State, losing 73-72 in a close battle. Thata dashed their championship aspirations but not their determination to return stronger in the years to come.

In recent years, the Hawkeyes have seen a lot of success, thanks to the remarkable Caitlin Clark. She recently broke the NCAA all-time scoring record, solidifying her and her team's legacy in colelge basketball history.

Has Iowa Women's Basketball Team won the NCAA Championship?

Despite their rich history and having talented players, the Hawkeyes are yet to claim the NCAA championship. The closest they came to glory was in 2023.

Led by Caitlin Clark, they beat Louisville (97-83) in the Elite Eight and South Carolina (77-73) in the Final Four. However, they lost 102-85 to Ohio State in the championship game, marking a bitter defeat for the Iowa women's basketball team.

This season, the Iowa Hawkeyes are second in the Big Ten. They have an impressive conference record of 15-3 and an overall record of 26-4.

As March Madness is around the corner and Caitlin Clark is in amazing form, do you think Iowa will get to taste the NCAA championship this year?