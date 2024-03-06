"Separating factor is her mentality": Caitlin Clark's record-breaking season prompts former CBB coach to draw massive Kobe Bryant comparison

Minnesota Golden Gophers assistant coach Shimmy Gray-Miller has compared Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark to the late Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, claiming that the Mamba mentality separates her from other NCAA women's basketball players.

Gray-Miller made the comparison on Monday in an episode of the program B1G Today. She told host Dave Revsine that Clark has the mentality and competitive fire that separate her from the rest of the field.

"Her separating factor is her mentality, that Mamba Mentality. She does not flinch (under) pressure. She is at her best when all eyes are on her. She is special. Her separating factor is her mentality and her competitive fire. It's unmatched," Gray-Miller said.

Caitlin Clark wins third Big Ten Player of the Year award

Clark added another feather to her cap after she was unanimously voted the Big Ten Player of the Year for the third consecutive time. The West Des Moines native became the first player to win the award three times in a row since Jantel Lavender of Ohio State from 2008–10.

Clark, whose NIL value is pegged at $3.1 million by On3.com, is having her best season. The six-foot senior guard is averaging 32.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists this season.

She broke the scoring records of Kelsey Plum, Lynette Woodard and Pete Maravich this season and guided the Iowa Hawkeyes to second place in the Big Ten Conference and No. 3 in the AP rankings.

Caitlin Clark reacts to her made basket against Minnesota.

Caitlin Clark explains her decision to declare for the WNBA Draft

Meanwhile, Clark declared for the WNBA Draft over another stint with Iowa next year. The fourth-year guard said that she felt like she was ready for the next stage of her career.

“It was definitely a really hard decision and I think the biggest thing for myself was I felt like I’m just kind of ready for a new challenge. And I feel like my game has developed enough to where I can play in WNBA.

"Obviously, there’s going to be things for me to learn and that’s what’s so exciting," Clark said on the Big Ten Network.

However, she will help her team win the NCAA Division I title that eluded her last year in a 102-85 loss to LSU.

Her quest to win the national title for Iowa begins on Friday as the Hawkeyes take on the winner of the Penn State-Wisconsin clash in the Big Ten Tournament.

