"She's Taylor Swift": Dan Patrick brings up a bold comparison for $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark as she continues to rise in popularity

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes has emerged as a transformational player at a time when interest in women's sports is growing. She is making waves in the collegiate basketball world after drawing comparisons with Taylor Swift, the uncrowned queen of the pop world.

The $3.1 million-valued basketball star has been compared to the $1 billion-valued pop singer, as Holly Rowe joins Dan Patrick to discuss Clark's impact on today's basketball.

"She's Taylor Swift right now," Dan Patrick said at the 2:22 mark.

Apart from Dan Patrick, some of the younger Iowa fans attending the game in Nebraska also compared Clark to Taylor Swift, who is a megastar in the music industry. Swift has set massive attendance records and Grammy records and has captured the nation's attention.

Swift has a net worth of $1.1 billion and is considered a game-changer in the music world. Clark has had an equally enormous influence on women's basketball. She sells out every arena she plays at.

She has been in the news for her incredible play and has established herself as a household figure in the women's basketball community. She is a complete player, thanks to her scoring and passing prowess, and before the season is out, it is anticipated that she will break multiple records. Clark recently became the all-time highest scorer in collegiate basketball, men and women.

Additionally, Indiana Fever projects her as the number-one pick. The excitement surrounding the upcoming Indiana games has already surged.

The Scoring Prowess of Caitlin Clark

Clark's performance against top-10-ranked opponents in the last two years has been exceptional.

She has a remarkable scoring rate of 60% for 2-point shots and 40% for 3-point shots, according to expert user @CBBAnalyst's analysis of her shot charts. Clark is also known for hitting crucial buzzer-beaters from the 3-point line.

One notable aspect of Clark's game is her ability to consistently make shots around and outside the left side of the 3-point line. This makes her a formidable opponent to defend, especially in high-pressure situations.

After breaking the scoring records of legends such as Pete Maravich, Lynette Woodard, and Pearl Moore, Caitlin Clark is on track to surpass Gonzaga's Courtney Vandersloot's record of 1,118 assists after amassing 1,000 career assists in a match against Nebraska on Feb. 11.

