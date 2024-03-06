Iowa's Caitlin Clark made waves on Thursday by announcing her intention to forgo her senior year and enter the 2024 WNBA draft. As the basketball prodigy prepares to take her talents to the professional ranks, she has shed light on the driving forces behind her momentous decision.

In an interview with the Big Ten Network, Clark, fresh off her third consecutive Big Ten Player of the Year accolade, delved into the pivotal factors that influenced her choice.

“It was definitely a really hard decision,” Clark said. “And I think the biggest thing for myself was I felt like I’m just kind of ready for a new challenge. And I feel like my game has developed enough to where I can play in the WNBA. Obviously, there’s going to be things for me to learn, and that’s what’s so exciting."

Clark, whose NIL value stands at $3.1 million (per On3), said that the current season helped her make the decision to forgo her final year of NCAA eligibility and declare for the WNBA draft.

“And that’s always been my dream," Clark said. "There’s pros and cons to both, and I would have loved to be able to do both and make our fans happy, make everybody else happy, but I feel like this season has allowed me to have a lot of closure.”

Caitlin Clark's prolific 2023-24 season at Iowa was nothing short of remarkable. The dynamic guard averaged a phenomenal 32.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists per contest, leading the No. 3 Hawkeyes to an impressive 26-4 record heading into March Madness.

Caitlin Clark didn't want announcement to be a distraction for the Hawkeyes

Caitlin Clark made the calculated decision to declare for the 2024 WNBA draft, aiming to maintain her focus on the present and avoid distracting her teammates during their final collegiate season together.

"Just making an announcement, it's kind of the same: to enjoy senior night, to allow my teammates to enjoy senior night and not distract from them because four other really great seniors that are on our team," Clark said.

"I've been through a lot with (them), and we've been able to do a lot of really good things, so I think those were kind of the biggest reasons why I felt like it was good to just kind of get it off my chest and then just play free basketball for the rest of the year."

While Clark hasn't yet suited up in the WNBA, her impending arrival has already sent shockwaves through the league's ticket market.

With Clark being the projected No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever, ticket prices for Fever games are projected to double in value year-over-year, according to VividSeats.

As the Hawkeyes navigated their Big Ten schedule, Clark created a robust ticket market revolving around her performances. Now, with her sights set on the WNBA, Clark appears poised to bring that same magnetic presence to the professional ranks.