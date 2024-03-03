How many times has Purdue made the NCAA Tournament?

The Purdue Boilermakers are among the most prestigious programs in the Big Ten. A founding member of the Conference, the team competes in NCAA Division I and has been wildly successful throughout its existence.

With the most Big Ten regular season championships at 26, they are the first program to be ranked #1 for three straight years. They also hold a winning record over every other Big Ten school.

This year, Purdue (25-3, 14-3 in the Big Ten) is a lock for an NCAA tournament appearance while sitting atop the Big Ten with a comfortable lead over second-place Illinois.

Led by Zach Edey, the Boilermakers will have yet another shot at accomplishing the ultimate goal in college hoops.

History of Purdue's NCAA Tournament appearances

Formed in 1896, Purdue made its first appearance in the NCAA tournament in 1969, immediately capping it off with a run to the Finals, where they lost to UCLA. However, before their championship aspirations ended, the team knocked off Miami, Marquette, and North Carolina on their way.

After a first-round exit in their next appearance in 1977, the team made it to the Final Four in 1980, before once again falling to UCLA. From 1983 onwards, the team went to the tournament six straight times. However, only their last appearance saw them move beyond the second round, when they lost to Kansas State in the Sweet Sixteen.

The team was a constant in the NCAA tournament during the 1990s, making it eight straight from 1993 onwards. This time, while they did reach the Elite Eight twice, the usual Sweet Sixteen and second-round exits plagued them.

After making it back just once till 2007, the year started yet another streak. This time, the team went six years without missing the tournament, but once again finished in the Sweet Sixteen. The next two seasons resulted in disappointment.

However, since 2015 onwards, the team has made it 9 out of 10 teams, assuming their season doesn't fall off at the tail end of this year.

Last season, the no. 1 seeded Purdue faced a mighty upset, as it lost to #16 ranked Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round itself, crushing their momentum.

The Purdue bench reacts to the second half against Fairleigh Dickinson

The Purdue Boilermakers have appeared in the NCAA tournament 34 times and have a combined record of 44-34. However, due to the use of an ineligible player in 1996, the team's adjusted record stands at 43-33.

Has Purdue ever won the NCAA Championship?

The Boilermakers have yet to win an NCAA title in their 128 years of existence. This season might bring a change to that, with the team cementing itself as among the best in the entire college basketball spectrum, led by Zach Edey.

With just three losses in the year, they will be looking to change the script from last year, when they lost as the #1 seed in the first round. With an impressive 5-0 record against the top 25 teams, the stage is set for them to dominate through the playoffs. With one last ranked team left to face in #13 Illinois, whom they already beat earlier in the year, 83-78, can they further solidify their standing?