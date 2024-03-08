How many times has UCLA made the NCAA Tournament? Exploring the Bruins' history during March Madness

The UCLA Bruins have a rich history in the NCAA Tournament, the grandest stage in college basketball

With no further ado, let's dive into UCLA Bruins' NCAA history.

History of UCLA's NCAA Tournament Appearances

Since its inception, UCLA has been the most dangerous contender in the NCAA Tournament. They have made a staggering 50 appearances.

NCAA tournament appearances

1950, 1952, 1956, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1981, 1983, 1987, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023

UCLA has reached the Sweet Sixteen an astounding 38 times. Moreover, they have reached the Elite Eight an impressive 24 times.

They were phenomenal in 1971,1972 and 1973, where they made three consecutive Final Four appearances. Overall, they have made the Final Four 18 times.

NCAA Tournament Final Four

1962, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1995, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2021

They hold the record of 10 consecutive Final Four appearances,. from 1967 to 1976. They also own a 38-game winning streak in the NCAA Tournament (1964–1974).

In 1964, 1967, 1972 and 1973, UCLA went undefeated throughout the season. Tied with Kansas, they have won 13 straight conference championships.

Has UCLA won the NCAA championship?

UCLA v USC

The NCAA Tournament legacy of the UCLA Bruins comprises 11 titles. Led by legendary coach John Wooden, UCLA made history by winning the NCAA title seven straight years (1967-1973).

Year Opponent Score 1995 Arkansas 89-78 1975 Kentucky 92-85 1973 Memphis State 87-66 1972 Florida State 81-76 1971 Villanova 68-62 1970 Jacksonville 80-69 1969 Purdue 92-72 1968 North Carolina 78-55 1967 Dayton 79-64 1965 Michigan 91-80 1964 Duke 98-83

One of their most memorable championship victories was in 1995 under coach Jim Harrick, winning 89-78 against Arkansas.

It came just after Wooden's era, which showcased the program's ability to thrive under different leaderships.

The 2023-24 season has not been great for the UCLA Bruins.

UCLA is sixth in Pac-12. They have a conference record of 9-10 and an overall record of 14-16. Their odds at the upcoming March Madness are +200,000 to win the national championship.