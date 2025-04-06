How many women's basketball teams have repeated as national champions? Every back-to-back NCAAW Tournament winner explored

Winning back-to-back championships is one of the hardest things to do in sports. Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks have the chance to do it this season.

Ad

After winning the national championship last season with an 87-75 win over Iowa, the Gamecocks are back in the final, this time against the UConn Huskies. Here is a list of every time a team has become a back-to-back women's college basketball champion.

Every back-to-back women's basketball champion

USC (1984)

The first women's National Championship occurred in 1982 and it did not take long to get the first back-to-back champion. After winning in 1983, the USC Trojans returned to the final in 1984. While the game stayed close in the first half, the Trojans pulled ahead late to win their second championship in a row, becoming the first team to achieve the feat.

Ad

Trending

Tennessee (1996, 1997 and 1998)

It was over a decade before a team won two championships in a row after USC. However, the Tennessee Volunteers were able to one-up them, winning three in a row.

The Volunteers won the 1996 national championship over Georgia and then advanced to the final again the next year. Although the game remained close throughout, the Volunteers became back-to-back champions with a 68-59 win over Old Dominion.

The next season, the Volunteers reached unprecedented territory, winning their third straight championship. The game was not close, as they defeated Louisiana Tech 93-75.

Ad

UConn (2002, 2003 and 2004)

After Tennessee's era of dominance, the UConn Huskies came along with a three-peat of their own. They defeated Oklahoma to kick off their championship run in 2002. Then, the Huskies won two straight championships against Tennessee in 2003 and 2004.

Tennessee (2007 and 2008)

After two championship losses in a row earlier in the decade, the Volunteers bounced back with two wins in a row in 2007 and 2008. They got their championships with wins over Rutgers and Stanford.

Ad

UConn (2009 and 2010)

UConn pulled off another back-to-back in 2009 and 2010 with wins over Louisville and Stanford. The game against Stanford was the lowest-scoring game in National Championship history as the Huskies won 53-47.

UConn (2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016)

The Huskies went on the most dominant run in women's college basketball history in the mid-2010s. They won four straight National Championship from 2013 to 2016. They did it with wins over Louisville in 2013, Notre Dame in 2014, Notre Dame in 2015, and capped it off with an 82-51 win over Syracuse in 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here