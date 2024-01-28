How many years of eligibility does Caitlin Clark have left? Exploring Iowa star's potential future plans

Caitlin Clark's performances during the 2023-24 season are making her enter the conversation for the best-ever women's collegiate basketball player. With 32 points and 7.6 assists per game, she leads the nation in scoring and is second in passing. She also averages 7.1 rebounds and has a 48.4% field goal percentage.

The Iowa senior already has an impressive list of accolades, and this season could see her expanding it with becoming the third highest scorer in women's college basketball history.

A shortened list of her 2023 accolades includes being named the AP Player of the Year, and Big Ten Player of the Year and winning the Honda Sports Award, the John R. Wooden Award, the Wade Trophy, and the James E. Sullivan Award. She also earned Unanimous First Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten selections.

How many years of eligibility does Caitlin Clark have left?

Clark has one year of eligibility left despite being a senior. This is due to the eligibility extension for collegiate athletes affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 season was shortened due to the global emergency. However, the Iowa Hawkeyes superstar is widely expected to declare for the WNBA 2024 Draft.

Where could Caitlin Clark end up during the WNBA 2024 Draft?

Caitlin Clark is widely expected to be the first overall pick of the WNBA draft whenever she declares. However, the draft order is not based on the current season’s standings alone. It also depends on a lottery and the teams’ records from the previous season. This makes it hard to predict which team will get the chance to draft Clark.

When asked whether she would declare for the 2024 Draft, the player said the following in October:

“It’s not something I let weigh on me, I’m focused on helping this team be the best team they can be, and when I know that decision, all of you will know. I think the biggest thing will be I’m just going to trust my gut and go with that.”

It seems that we will have to wait to see if we will see her for another season with the Hawkeyes.