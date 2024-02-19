How much did Hailey Van Lith average? A look at the LSU star's stats 

LSU star guard Hailey Van Lith is thriving in Baton Rouge after spending much of her college career in Louisville.

As one of the most important pieces for the Lady Tigers to potentially repeat, Van Lith has made a name for herself in women's college hoops, even if one could say that she's a little overshadowed by her more prominent peers.

However, a look at Hailey Van Lith's stats says it all; she's an elite player who could be well on her way to the WNBA in no time.

How much did Hailey Van Lith average?

During her three seasons with the Louisville Lady Cardinals, Van Lith compiled a steady per game average of 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 42.2% FG shooting. She also shot 33.7% from downtown.

She came to LSU with 1,553 career points after having led the Cardinals to the postseason in the three years she played for them (via LSUSports.net).

Hailey Van Lith's numbers at LSU

When she moved to LSU, Van Lith was one of only two Power-Five Players (alongside Iowa's Caitlin Clark) to average at least 19 points, four rebounds and three assists per contest during the 2022-23 season.

However, the Tigers already had their clear-cut leading scorer in Angel Reese (19.5 PPG), so the former Louisville Lady Cardinal was relegated to one of the cogs in the wheels of HC Kim Mulkey's offense.

It's clear that Hailey Van Lith's role on LSU is not to score bunches but help balance out the offense. While she's averaging a career-low 11.6 PPG, she's instead leading her team in assists, with four dimes per contest.

She also contributes on the defensive end with 1.4 steals and is one of the team's steadier outside shooters, averaging 33.8% from the 3-point land.

Will Hailey Van Lith go pro?

The upcoming 2024 NBA Draft has a ton of incredible talent who will get picked early in the first round. There's clear consensus that stars like Iowa's Caitlin Clark, UConn's Paige Bueckers and Stanford's Cameron Brink are the top three picks (via ESPN). So, where does Van Lith stack up?

As a senior, Van Lith is is eligible for the draft, as she's 22. But for those who might want her to get picked early, you should temper your expectations. The latest WNBA Mock Drafts put the LSU guard either late in the top-10 or out of it, with analysts questioning how her size could go up against the bigger and quicker guards in the pros.

At five-foot-seven, Van Lith is definitely on the shorter side and would likely have to rely on her skillset and wits to get a pass or shot off in the WNBA. In two mock drafts (ESPN and NBADraft.net), pundits have her going to either the LA Sparks with the 12th overall pick or the Minnesota Lynx with the seventh overall selection.