How much will Caitlin Clark make in WNBA? All we know about rookie contracts in the pros

The Hawkeyes' NCAA Tournament came to a close with a loss to the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks, thereby marking the end of Caitlin Clark's collegiate career.

She declared for the WNBA draft just before the Iowa Hawkeyes' final regular season game. Her decision led to major buzz in and around the league.

With her impending move to the pros, fans have been wondering about the implications. Caitlin Clark's estimated WNBA salary is one such popular question on everyone's lips.

Let us analyze rookie contracts and how they function in the WNBA.

How much will Caitlin Clark make in the WNBA?

The top four draft picks are eligible to sign a four-year contract worth $338,056. These deals come with a fourth-year option that the team can choose to pick up.

Should she end up a top-four pick, Caitlin Clark will end up making $76,535 in her first season in the WNBA. In addition, the NIL deals that the Iowa Hawkeyes superstar has accumulated over her collegiate career will turn into endorsements.

As a result, the highest NIL-valued women's basketball player in the country at $3.4 million (according to On3), will not lose her deals with various giants such as Gatorade, Nike, and State Farm.

An alternate route for Caitlin Clark?

Earlier in the year, news leaked of Ice Cube and the Big 3 offering the superstar an unprecedented $10 million to play in the Big 3 league.

The short Big 3 season would allow Caitlin to participate and function as a member of the WNBA roster simultaneously, driving up her monetary earnings.

Caitlin Clark's draft stock

The Indiana Fever, who hold the number 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft have all but guaranteed their selection of Clark with the pick. Prices for their games have seen a considerable uptick and sellouts are commonplace.

Even the Las Vegas Aces, one of the opponents for the Fever, have changed their venue to hold 6,000 extra fans for the Indiana game. Moreover, the team will broadcast 36 of 40 games nationally, much to Pat McAfee's delight.

Which pro avenue do you think Caitlin Clark should choose? Let us know in the comments below.