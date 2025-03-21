How old is Steven Ashworth’s son? Know more about Creighton star’s family

The Creighton Bluejays dominated the Louisville Cardinals in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. But it was Steven Ashworth’s son who stole the show in Lexington, Kentucky.

During the Bluejays’ 89-75 victory over the Cardinals, Tommy Jay, Steve Ashworth’s son, was consistently shown on the screen. Clad in a Creighton blue outfit and wearing headphones for protection, the younger Ashworth was a sensation during the first game of the tournament.

As was mentioned on the broadcast, Steven Ashworth's son Tommy Jay is now nine months old. He was born on June 2, 2024.

Days after Tommy Jay was born, Steven joked about his son potentially playing for current coach Greg McDermott.

"My chances of him playing for [head coach Greg McDermott] are pretty low because I don’t think he’ll want to be coaching by then. It’s going to be a fun time and fun time in life.”

Steven Ashworth has a long career for college basketball standards, especially at a time when it’s common to see “one-and-done” players. Ashworth is currently 24 years old. He will be 25 in May.

Because he served as a missionary before beginning his college career, Ashworth began his college career at Utah State in 2020, when he was already 20 years old. He transferred to Creighton ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

He married his wife, Peyton, three years ago. She has also been in attendance at several Creighton games, including the first-round victory over Louisville. Peyton and Tommy Jay are expected to attend Saturday's game against Auburn.

How did Steven Ashworth perform on Thursday?

Steven Ashworth also had a strong day on the court. The senior guard played a game-high 40 minutes and was second on the Blue Jays with 22 points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal. He also led Creighton with four 3-pointers on eight attempts.

He has been a strong, veteran presence for Greg McDermott’s team. The guard was also the second-leading scorer during the season, with 16.3 points per game. He added 4.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

Ashworth was also one of the top free throw shooters in the nation, scoring at a 92.6% clip from the line. He’s also been sinking 36.9% of his three-point attempts.

The Bluejays will face the top-ranked Auburn Tigers in the second round of the tournament on Saturday. The win over the Cardinals marked the fifth straight time Creighton won its opening-round game at the NCAA Tournament. The Bluejays made it to the Regional Semifinals last year before Tennessee bounced them out in an 82-75 game.

