How to watch Colorado vs UCLA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options and more

After enjoying a two-game homestand, Colorado (16-8, 7-6) hits the road to face UCLA (13-11, 8-5) on Thursday night. The Buffaloes and Bruins will square off in a Pac-12 battle at Pauley Pavilion at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Last Saturday, Colorado suffered a bruising 99-79 defeat against Arizona, extending their losing streak against the Wildcats to four games. The loss ended the Buffaloes' 13-game home winning streak, dropping them to 16-8 this season.

Meanwhile, UCLA won a nail-biting 61-60 over California last time out, their narrowest victory during a current 7-1 run over the last eight games. After struggling early in the season, they have rediscovered their feet and are currently riding a wave of positive momentum.

The Bruins prevailed 80-69 when these teams last met in March 2023. With revenge on their minds, Colorado aims to flip the script this time around. Here's how you can watch the mid-week battle between the two teams.

What channel is the Colorado vs UCLA basketball game on today?

Date: Feb. 15

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Online live streaming details for Colorado vs UCLA

Viewers without access to the Pac-12 Network can stream the Colorado vs. UCLA matchup through alternative services such as FuboTV.

Where is the Colorado vs UCLA game today?

Location: Los Angeles, California

Game Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Ticket Details: You can find tickets on Ticketmaster, Seat Geek, or Vivid Seats.

Radio channel for Colorado vs UCLA basketball game today

Listeners can also hear the Big Ten clash between the Buffaloes and the Bruins unfold on the radio, as the teams battle with conference implications on the line.

Fans can tune into AM 570, 850 KOA AM, and 94.1 FM for broadcast coverage of the pivotal Colorado-UCLA showdown if unable to view the television telecast.

