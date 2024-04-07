How to watch Iowa vs. South Carolina women's basketball game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - Apr. 7, 2024

Caitlin Clark and Iowa (34-4) are set for a collision course against the undefeated South Carolina (37-0), all for the opportunity to be called NCAA champions.

The Hawkeyes are fresh off a victory in the Final Four, a March Madness classic versus UConn, despite Caitlin Clark's cold shooting night from the field. Hannah Stuelke, though, shouldered the offensive load, while Kate Martin came off clutch to secure the win.

Kamilla Cardoso has been a force this season for South Carolina.

Kamilla Cardoso and the Gamecocks, meanwhile, are looking to secure a perfect season and a national championship.

South Carolina coach Dawn Stacy has impressively lost only three times in NCAA Division 1 women's basketball in the last five seasons, truly an incredible feat for any sport.

This is the two teams' first matchup this season. The last time Iowa and South Carolina faced each other was last year in the Final Four, where the Hawkeyes gave the Gamecocks their first loss of the season (36-1), eliminating them from contention for a national title.

The 2024 NCAA Division 1 women's basketball championship is expected to be a high scoring affair. The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 1 in the country in team points per game, with 91.4 points per contest.

Putting the ball through the hoop is a speciality of the Gamecocks as well, as they average 85.4 points per game as a team, No. 3 in the nation.

Which channel will show Iowa vs. South Carolina?

The finale of the NCAA Division 1 season, a championship game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the South Carolina Gamecocks, will be shown on the American Broadcasting Company (ABC).

Fans can also watch the game on streaming platforms like DirecTV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

When and where are Iowa and South Carolina playing

The NCAA championship will take place on Sunday, April 7, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, located about nine miles northwest of Phoenix.

Iowa vs. South Carolina start time

The championship game between No. 1 Iowa and the undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina tips off at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Biggest storyline of the matchup

Caitlin Clark has had one of the most memorable college seasons in recent times, breaking records left and right, including passing Kelsey Plum and Pete Maravich in the all-time career scoring list of Division 1 basketball, men's or women's.

Clark had announced that she would turn professional and enter the 2024 WNBA draft, making their matchup against South Carolina for the national championship her last game in college basketball.

The Iowa native is averaging 31.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.8 steals and making 5.2 threes per game with 37.8% accuracy heading to the NCAA Finals.

Can the Hawkeyes win their first national title in school history?

