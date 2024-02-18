$818k NIL-valued Caitlin Clark sparks billionaire NBA owner’s interest in women’s college basketball: “I love watching her play”

Caitlin Clark has been making headlines after breaking the NCAA record for most career points in women's college basketball. She dropped a career-high 49 points, 13 assists, nine 3-pointers and five rebounds against Michigan on her record-breaking night.

The achievement caught the attention of billionaire Mat Ishbia, owner of the Phoenix Suns (NBA) and Phoenix Mercury (WNBA).

"Caitlin Clark is an unbelievable player and I love watching her play" - Mat Ishbia complimented the 2023 College Player of the Year on The Pat McAfee Show.

Mat Ishbia on Caitlin Clark

The billionaire NBA owner was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN and had a few thoughts on one of college basketball's biggest draws, Caitlin Clark.

"We wanted her. She’d be great. We wish we could have her. They're going to be good. She’s an unbelievable player. You see her last night? She’s sick." - Mat Ishbia on wishing the Phoenix Mercury could have Clark on his WNBA team.

Pat McAfee asked Ishbia if he was worried that the Indiana Fever would take over the WNBA if they have Caitlin Clark. For context, the Iowa Hawkeyes star guard is projected to be drafted No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft by Indiana, if she decides to turn pro after the 2023-24 college basketball season.

Mat Ishbia is hoping that his Phoenix Mercury would have a chance to pick her, to which Pat McAfee replied that the Iowa Hawkeyes star is heading to Indiana.

Is Caitlin Clark headed to the WNBA?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting her freshman year, the NCAA granted an allowance to the 2020-21 season student-athletes to gain an extra year of eligibility. Clark has an option to continue her historic collegiate career with a fifth year with the Hawkeyes women’s basketball team.

Iowa (23-3) is currently ranked No. 4 in NCAA women's college basketball and has national championship aspirations this March. As of now, Clark has not officially announced that she will forgo her extra year of eligibility and turn professional.

Who is Mat Ishbia?

He is a former college basketball player for the Michigan State Spartans and was part of the 2000 NCAA Championship squad. After graduation, Ishbia transitioned his passion from the court to the office, making a significant impact as the Chief Executive Officer of United Wholesale Mortgage.

On Dec. 20, 2022, Ishbia returned to the world of basketball, buying the controlling stake in the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury. This business journey underscores Ishbia's industrious demeanor and love for basketball.