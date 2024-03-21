How to watch the Kentucky vs. Oakland Basketball Game Today? TV channel, streaming options, and more for March Madness

The first-round March Madness game between the No. 3 seeded Kentucky Wildcats and the No. 14 seeded Oakland Golden Grizzlies will be held on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

What channel is the Kentucky vs. Oakland game on tonight?

The game will air on CBS and will also stream live on Paramount+ with Showtime. You can stream CBS on Hulu LiveTV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV Stream, DIRECTV Stream Ultimate and Fubo Elite.

The Wildcats had one of the strongest regular seasons in the country, having won 23 games and lost only nine. Their conference record of 13-5 helped them achieve the fourth spot in the SEC standings. However, they fell early in the SEC tournament to the Texas A&M Aggies during the quarterfinal round.

The Golden Grizzlies topped the Horizon League standings with an overall record of 23-11 and a conference mark of 15-5. Oakland crowned itself the Horizon League champion by defeating Milwaukee in the conference's tournament final.

In the SEC tournament quarterfinals, the then No. 2 seeded Wildcats fell to the No. 7 seeded Texas A&M Aggies 97-87. Rob Dillingham put in an impressive effort of 27 points that went to waste. Reed Sheppard scored 14 points.

Oakland for its part, defeated Milwaukee 83-76 in the Horizon League tournament final, with Trey Towsend scoring 38 points for the Golden Grizzlies.

What are the odds for the Kentucky vs. Oakland game tonight?

Moneyline (ML): Oakland +725 (bet $100 to win $725) | Kentucky -1200 (bet $1,200 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS): Oakland +13.5 (-110) | Kentucky -13.5 (-110)

Over/Under (O/U): 161.5 (O: -115, U: -105)

These are the odds for the game, according to BetMGM.