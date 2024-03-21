How to watch the Kentucky vs. Oakland Basketball Game Today? TV channel, streaming options, and more for March Madness

By Andrés Linares
Modified Mar 21, 2024 21:53 IST
NCAA Men
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Practice Day - Pittsburgh

The first-round March Madness game between the No. 3 seeded Kentucky Wildcats and the No. 14 seeded Oakland Golden Grizzlies will be held on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

What channel is the Kentucky vs. Oakland game on tonight?

The game will air on CBS and will also stream live on Paramount+ with Showtime. You can stream CBS on Hulu LiveTV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV Stream, DIRECTV Stream Ultimate and Fubo Elite.

youtube-cover

The Wildcats had one of the strongest regular seasons in the country, having won 23 games and lost only nine. Their conference record of 13-5 helped them achieve the fourth spot in the SEC standings. However, they fell early in the SEC tournament to the Texas A&M Aggies during the quarterfinal round.

The Golden Grizzlies topped the Horizon League standings with an overall record of 23-11 and a conference mark of 15-5. Oakland crowned itself the Horizon League champion by defeating Milwaukee in the conference's tournament final.

In the SEC tournament quarterfinals, the then No. 2 seeded Wildcats fell to the No. 7 seeded Texas A&M Aggies 97-87. Rob Dillingham put in an impressive effort of 27 points that went to waste. Reed Sheppard scored 14 points.

Oakland for its part, defeated Milwaukee 83-76 in the Horizon League tournament final, with Trey Towsend scoring 38 points for the Golden Grizzlies.

youtube-cover

What are the odds for the Kentucky vs. Oakland game tonight?

  • Moneyline (ML): Oakland +725 (bet $100 to win $725) | Kentucky -1200 (bet $1,200 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Oakland +13.5 (-110) | Kentucky -13.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 161.5 (O: -115, U: -105)

These are the odds for the game, according to BetMGM.

Edited by Krutik Jain
