How to watch Purdue vs Minnesota basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options and more

No. 2 Purdue (22-2, 11-2) will put their immaculate home record and eight-game winning streak on the line Thursday when Minnesota (15-8, 6-6) visits Mackey Arena. Purdue and Minnesota will only meet once this season in the Big Ten.

Purdue rides an eight-game surge, featuring triumphs over Wisconsin and Indiana. Meanwhile, Minnesota snapped a three-game streak in a 90-85 loss to Iowa. The Gophers had knocked off Penn State, Northwestern and Michigan State before falling to the Hawkeyes on the road.

In their last meeting on January 19th, the Boilermakers suffocated the Gophers as they defeated Minnesota 61-39 in Minneapolis.

With both teams poised to lock horns in an epic Big Ten clash, here's how you can watch the mid-week battle between the Boilermakers and Gophers.

What channel is the Purdue vs. Minnesota basketball game on today?

Date: Feb. 15

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Online live streaming details for Purdue vs. Minnesota

The matchup between the Boilermakers and Gophers can also be streamed for those without access to the Big Ten Network, with options including FuboTV.

Read More: 5 Ohio State players who may transfer out of the Buckeyes after Chris Holtmann's firing feat. Bruce Thornton

Where is the Purdue vs. Minnesota game today?

Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

Game Arena: Mackey Arena

Ticket Details: You can find tickets on Ticketmaster, Seat Geek, or Vivid Seats.

Radio channel for Purdue vs. Minnesota basketball game today

Fans unable to watch the Purdue-Minnesota clash on television have radio broadcast options.

Listeners can tune into the Purdue Radio Network, with affiliates including WAZY 96.5 FM in Lafayette and WNDE 1260 AM/97.5 FM in Indianapolis.

For Minnesota coverage, Golden Gopher Game Audio provides radio play-by-play with affiliates such as KFAN 100.3 FM in Madison and KTLK 1130 AM/103.5 FM.

The Purdue radio broadcast features play-by-play announcer Rob Blackmon and color commentator Bobby Riddell. For Minnesota, Mike Grimm will handle play-by-play duties while Al Nolen provides color commentary.

Check each team's media guide for additional radio affiliates broadcasting the Boilermakers versus Gophers showdown.

Read More: 3 most improved aspects of Bronny James’ game since high School