Hunter Dickinson NBA Draft Projection: 5 landing spots for Kansas center ft. Detroit Pistons and more

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson's NBA future is something of a mystery. The massive center has been productive in college, mostly as an old-school back-to-the-basket center. But the NBA favors versatility and a perimeter-based approach to offense.

Given Dickinson's skills and production (18.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game), somebody will likely find him an NBA spot.

The 7-foot-2 Dickinson landed at Kansas this offseason after three years at Michigan. Dickinson has always been resourceful and gritty inside. He's a surprisingly good 3-point shooter, checking in at 35.4% this year and at 35.8% for his overall college career.

Dickinson has decreased his turnovers each year in college. He's an adequate defender, if a tad unathletic out in space.

But who will add Dickinson's throwback game to their roster? Here are five possible NBA destinations for the Kansas center.

Top 5 NBA landing spots for Hunter Dickinson

#1. San Antonio Spurs

Dickinson wouldn't lay claim to the starting center spot with Victor Wembanyama in town, but he could be a solid backup. Given both men's perimeter skills, they could play together against slower bigs. Dickinson could also spell Wembanyama, who plays 28.4 minutes per game.

#2. Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren would fit well beside Dickinson.

Detroit has Jalen Duren at center, but he's only 6-foot-10. Given the increase in super-sized big men, the Pistons might like Dickinson to give even more height. Detroit could play Dickinson beside Duren, who is athletic enough to play power forward. Dickinson is certainly familiar with Michigan, given his three seasons at UM.

#3. Washington Wizards

The Wizards are currently last in the NBA in rebounding and don't give meaningful minutes to anyone over 6-foot-10. Sounds like a possibility for Hunter Dickinson. With the recent trade of Daniel Gafford to Dallas, the Wizards are essentially centerless. The Wizards would benefit from Dickinson's rebounding and from having a post player who can shoot 3-pointers.

#4. Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte is next to worst in the NBA in rebounding and uses Kentucky center Nick Richards as their normal starter. Dickinson isn't appreciably slower or more limited than Richards, who doesn't have a 3-point make this year. Given the number of wing players on Charlotte's roster, a true center could be a mutually beneficial pick-up.

#5. Indiana Pacers

Indiana is another guard-heavy team, albeit a better one than Charlotte. While Myles Turner is an established starter, Hunter Dickinson could be used to send Isaiah Jackson packing. Jalen Smith, Turner and Dickinson would be an impressive front-court trio to join Pascal Siakim down low for the relatively new-look Pacers.

Where do you think Hunter Dickinson will end up in the NBA? How high will he go in the draft? We'd love to hear your thoughts below, in our comments section.