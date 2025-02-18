“I amaze myself, I couldn’t play for me”: When $18 million worth Geno Auriemma revealed unfair practice drill

UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma is one of the most accomplished figures in college basketball. With a four-decade stint at the helm of his program's coaching staff, the 70-year-old has led them to 11 national championships and holds the record for the most wins by a college basketball coach ever at 1,237 and counting.

One of Auriemma's most unique philosophies is the unfair practice drill that he shared on a January 2019 episode of "What Drives Winning" on YouTube, where he even admits that he might prefer not to play under him.

"You know what coaches are famous for? 'Alright, let's do this, let's do it right," Auriemma said. "So now, we do it right. Alright, let's do it again. Now, we do it again.' We do it exactly right, 'Alright, let's do it again. Let's go again, you screw it up. I knew you guys couldn't it. Start over.'" (0:05)

"Sometimes, I'll grab one of my good shooters right in the middle of doing something, I'll just go, 'Over here, come over. Alright, make a three right now,'" he added. "The kid probably hasn't touched the ball, we've been on defense for half an hour, make a three right now, this is for a sprint guys. They're like, 'What?' I go, 'Yeah, we need a three right now, make it.

"The ones that are tough, they knock it down. The other one, they brick it. I go, 'See, that's why she shoots threes and you don't.' That's not fair but, I amaze myself. I couldn't play for me."

Perhaps, Auriemma, whose net worth is $18 million per Celebrity Net Worth, could still be imposing that rule today as the current crop of Huskies just had one of their biggest wins of the 2024-2025 season on Monday, with an 87-58 win against the now No. 6-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks.

Geno Auriemma admits he feels for his players but asserts that the rule is needed

Later in the interview, Geno Auriemma admitted that he sympathizes with his players who go through his unfair practice scheme. But, he asserts that he learns more about them through it.

"Absolutely. I feel sorry for my players, I do," Auriemma added. "Because the stuff I put them through, it's not fair. It's harsh, don't get me wrong, it's just not fair because I keep changing the rules. So, just as they're getting close to getting what they want, I change the rule so they always come up short." (1:30)

The fifth-ranked UConn Huskies return to play on Wednesday, facing the unranked Seton Hall Pirates on the road as they look to finish the regular season strong.

