"I don’t know, just not as good as him" — Dalton Knecht drops opinion on his game being similar to Suns star

Dalton Knecht was a key player in Tennessee last season and declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. According to ESPN's latest mock draft, Knecht is projected to be the ninth overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies. He is one of the players at the NBA Draft Combine looking to improve their draft prospects.

At the combine, HoopsHype asked prospects about the NBA players they tried to imitate or follow growing up as a basketball player. Dalton Knecht made his comparison to Davis Booker, as he said:

"I'd say I play a similar game to — not at his star level — Devin Booker. Throughout college, I think I played like him. I don't know, just not as good as him."

Devin Booker plays for the Phoenix Suns of the NBA. He was a No. 13 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after a one-and-done season with the Kentucky Wildcats. He became the youngest player to score over 60 points after scoring 70 points against the Boston Celtics in 2017. He was 20 years old.

Similarly, Dalton Knecht, hailing from Fargo, North Dakota, also has the potential to score a lot of points in a game. He has already scored big totals at the collegiate level like 37 points against North Carolina, 39 points against Auburn, and his career-high 40 points against Kentucky.

In the 2023-24 season, Dalton Knecht averaged 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He secured 45.8 percent of his shots from the field and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc. He also converted 77.2 percent of his attempts from the foul line.

Devin Booker made it to the Second-team All-SEC in 2015. However, even better, Dalton Knecht was the SEC Player of the Year in 2024 and made it to the First-team All-SEC. Knecht was also honored by Consensus first-team All-American (2024).

Donovan Clingan, Stephon Castle and Rob Dillingham: Who did they follow growing up?

Syndication: Norwich Bulletin

At the Combine, Donovan Clingan was one of a few other players who were asked about the NBA stars they look up to. The UConn star player said:

"I enjoy watching Rudy Gobert, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and all those traditional big men that are having an impact on the game and helping their team win."

Robert Dillingham named a few guards; however, he denied that any of them was his role model.

"I don't really model my game after anyone specifically. I've watched every point guard from Steve Nash to Kyrie Irving, Jason Kidd, all the guards," said Dillingham.

Stephon Castle was also asked about players he looked up to, and he responded:

“Probably Jrue Holiday.”