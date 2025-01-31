“I got the solution to this game I’m gonna act like an a**hole”: When $18 million worth Geno Auriemma shared “most embarrassing” moments with Sue Bird

UConn coach Geno Auriemma was joined by his former player Sue Bird during an Instagram live in May 2020. During the session, they discussed various topics, including a moment when they lost their cool on the court.

After Bird shared her experience of fighting with a teammate once, she asked the coach about a particular incident from his coaching career. At first, Auriemma said he did not remember any specific event, but after some thinking, he recounted his "most embarrassing" moment.

"There was one time at Rutgers where I felt yeah afterward I didn't feel too good about myself," Auriemma said (47:54 onwards).

"There are times when you just react — no thought about and the funny part about it is people go, 'Wow that was really well thought out to get that technical there because it really ignited the team.' Like during a timeout, you go, 'I got the solution to this game I'm gonna act like an a**hole.'"

Sue Bird then recalled another instance when Geno Auriemma lost his cool during a game and was ejected from the court.

In the Coaches vs. Cancer Challenge in November 1999, UConn hosted Kentucky at the XL Center in Hartford when Auriemma had a first-half exit with the Huskies trailing. His assistant coach Chris Dailey took over the reins for the rest of the game and led UConn to a 68-62 comeback win.

"I've seen you at worst, my friend, " Bird said.

"Yeah, I remember that," Auriemma acknowledged. "That turned the season around. That was a great strategy on my part."

Geno Auriemma and UConn went on to win its second national championship that season with a 36-1 record.

Geno Auriemma reflects on win over DePaul (Jan. 29)

The No. 6 UConn Huskies extended their winning streak to 10 games on Wednesday night with an 84-58 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons.

However, coach Geno Auriemma was not entirely pleased with his team's performance even with a decisive win.

"We've been good since we got back from Christmas, and our defense has been really good. It was good again tonight," Auriemma told SNY after the game. "If we're shooting the ball, well then obviously things go great for us."

"It's February this weekend, and we're still not where we need to be. So we've got a lot of work to do yet."

The Huskies have lost only two games this season — a 68-79 setback against No. 3 Notre Dame and a 70-72 loss to No. 4 USC. They sit atop the Big East standings with an 11-0 record with 7 games left in the regular season.

