"I knew I could never be perfect": Nick Saban once recalled powerful words by legend Kobe Bryant & his incredible work ethic

Nick Saban has seven national championships to his name and needs no introduction. He created a dynasty during his tenure as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide football program. But one person who impressed him with his mindset wasn't a part of his team.

Coach Saban narrated an incident about Kobe Bryant to former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick when Bryant came to give a talk to his players in Tuscaloosa. It was a lesson in the incredible work ethic that the basketball star had during his playing days.

“Kobe Bryant, my perspective of him when he came here and talked to our team. He said, 'I knew I could never be perfect. But I was always cutting the gap between where I was and perfect. And I knew I could never get there. But it didn't matter. I always wanted to be the best player,'” Coach Saban told Coach Belichick at the time.

The basketball legend talked about working eight hours a day for 365 days a year to get through that season. He also said that it was a part of his work that would never be shown by the media.

Nick Saban spilled his reason for sudden Alabama retirement

When Nick Saban announced his retirement from the Alabama helm in January this year, the CFB world was left stunned.

Many speculated on the reasoning behind the sudden exit after a superb season. Fast forward to March, and Saban explained the actual reason behind the decision. According to him, he didn't want to ride the program down.

“It was inevitable that I had to retire sometime. I love the players. I'll miss the relationships that I had with the players. I hate how this impacted some of the players and the people in our organization," he told Fox News in an interview.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, JANUARY 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide before the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game against the Michigan Wolverines at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 1, 2024, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The 72-year-old had an 11-1 regular season in 2023 and won the SEC championship after beating the Georgia Bulldogs, who were the two-time reigning national champions at that point. But the season ended in a playoff semifinal loss against the Michigan Wolverines at the Rose Bowl.

Poll : Is Kobe Bryant the best basketball player of all-time? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion