“I like it when she has her makeup all done”: When Gabbie Marshall teased Caitlin Clark about her appearance in TV commercials

By Salim Prajapati
Modified Nov 16, 2024 10:59 GMT
Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall
Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall (Image credit: IMAGN)

Former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall built a strong friendship on and off the court. The duo played together for four seasons and were pivotal to the team's success.

Clark, one of the most dynamic players in women's college basketball history, led the nation in scoring and assists for three seasons. She also holds the NCAA division 1 scoring record with 3,951 points.

In a Hawkeyes press conference from March 2024, Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin discussed Clark’s fame and success.

A reporter asked Marshall and Martin for their opinions on Clark being in TV commercials, and whether they found it cute or funny.

"I like seeing her in the commercials. I like it when she has her makeup all done and her hair all done," Gabbie said (2:45). I mean, sometimes it plays like ten times in a row when you're watching a game, but I like seeing her."
youtube-cover

Meanwhile, Martin also shared a funny story.

"Me and Caitlin, our roommates, and we were sitting in the hotel last night when the State Farm ad just pops up. We looked at each other and started laughing," Martin said (3:02).
"So, I mean, I just think it's really cool, and I don't know, it just brings more awareness to women's basketball," she added. "It brings more awareness to not only her but our entire team and Iowa, so I think it's awesome."

Gabbie Marshall once said Caitlin Clark truly deserves her success

Gabbie Marshall has seen firsthand the hard work and dedication that has gone into Caitlin Clark's rise to stardom.

Clark, an Iowa native, amassed numerous accolades over her four-year college career.

"I think [Caitlin] handles the pressure better than anyone I’ve ever met. I know if it was me, it would be a lot on me," Marshall said during a March Madness press conference.
"I give her props for that," she continued. "You can just tell how much she loves her teammates and how much she loves her coaches and how much she just loves the game. So, I think that just radiates throughout everything she does."

After the 2023-24 season, Caitlin Clark entered the WNBA draft and was picked by the Indiana Fever. On the other hand, Gabbie Marshall announced her retirement and transferred to UNC to pursue her master's degree.

Edited by Debasish
