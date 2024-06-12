“I need a hoodie”; “Hard”— Nika Muhl, Paige Bueckers, Flau'jae Johnson react to Aubrey Griffin’s Club44 flex post

UConn women's basketball team forward, Aubrey Griffin, is following her side hustle as she has launched her own clothing Brand Club44. She is the daughter of a professional basketball player, Adrian Griffin, who was the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023-24 season.

Aubrey Griffin posted a picture on Instagram where she can be seen flexing her brand, Club44.

"Living my passions," she captioned the post.

Other women's basketball stars took no time in showing their support for her newly launched brand.

"So good," wrote Nika Muhl.

Nika Muhl's comment

Nika Muhl, Griffin's former UConn teammate, got drafted by the Seattle Storm as the No. 14 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft. They shared the court together for four years, wherein Muhl averaged 4.8 ppg in four seasons.

LSU star-guard Flau'jae Johnson was also among the stars to support her newly found passion and business.

"Hard," said Johnson.

Johnson's comment (Source: Instagram)

Flau'jae Johnson will be the new face of the LSU roster next season after the departure of Angel Reese. The SEC Freshman of the Year 2023, averaged 14.9 ppg and 5.5 rpg last season for the Tigers.

Whereas, UConn returnee, Paige Bueckers demanded a hoodie from her brand.

"I need a hoodie," wrote Bueckers.

Buecker's comment

Buecker also reposted her post on her Instagram story to promote her teammate's new brand.

Buecker's Instagram Story (Source: Instagram)

Bueckers and Griffin will be sharing the court in the upcoming season. Bueckers is set to lead the current roster in the 2024-25 season after averaging 21.9 ppg last season.

Aubrey Griffin started 5 out of 14 games she played in last season. She averaged 9.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, and 1.4 apg in the 2023-24 season after averaging 21.9 minutes per game. She will enter the new season with the hope to improve her stat line and start in more matches.

Aubrey Griffin supported Aaliyah Edwards on her WNBA preseason debut

NCAA Women's Basketball: Louisville at Connecticut

Aubrey Griffin's former teammate Aaliyah Edwards made her WNBA preseason debut with the Washington Mystics in May. Griffin was in attendance to support her in a match that the Mystics lost by 87-84 against the Atlanta Dream.

She posted a picture with her on Instagram in which she was seen cheering for her from the stands.

"Yeah alifam @aaliyahedwards_24," she wrote in her story.

Edwards reposted her story to thank Aubrey Griffin for being there to support her.

"Appreciate you Aub. Thanks for coming out to support," wrote Edwards.

Edwards declared for the WNBA Draft after the 2023-24 season and was picked as the No. 6 overall by the Washington Mystics.

