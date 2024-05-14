"I probably took a couple years off of her career": Caitlin Clark jokes after talk with retired Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder

Lisa Bluder, who coached Caitlin Clark and Iowa, unexpectedly announced her retirement from coaching on Tuesday.

She was the coach for Iowa Hawkeyes for the past twenty-four seasons. Her position will be taken by former Iowa's assistant coach under Bluder, Jan Jensen.

On Tuesday, Caitlin Clark shared her thoughts on her retirement after having a phone call with her former coach.

"I am happy for her. I called her and talked to her on the phone. I think she probably put a lot of thought into it. I couldn't be more happy for her," said Clark.

"I mean I probably took a couple of years off of her career, her having to coach me," she added.

Lisa Bluder coached Caitlin Clark for two seasons, guiding her to becoming one of the best women's college basketball players in the world. Clark has always acknowledged the role Bluder played in improving her game and never steps back from giving her credit for where she is today.

Caitlin Clark is considered one of the greatest of all time in the game, as she broke many records, including men's records while playing for Iowa under Bluder. As a result, she won the Naismith Player of the Year twice (2023 & 2024) and was drafted No.1 overall by Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

63-year-old Lisa Bluder concluded her Iowa career as the most winningest coach in the Big Ten conference with a record of 528-254. With Caitlin Clark, in the past two seasons, Bluder led Iowa to 65 wins and only 12 losses.

However, both Clark and Bluder couldn't achieve their dream of winning an NCAA title in their collegiate career. They played two title games in the last two years but failed to clinch the victory after losing to LSU in 2023 and South Carolina in 2024.

Despite the lack of a championship, Caitlin Clark was unstoppable throughout the season. She scored 30 points in the final game against South Carolina.

She took women's basketball to another level by becoming a scoring machine and averaging 31.6 points per game in her final collegiate season.

Caitlin Clark and Lisa Bluder talked about Jan Jensen becoming the new head coach

Lisa Bluder and Caitlin Clark

While talking about the retirement of coach Bluder's retirement, Cailtin Clark also took some time to appreciate the hiring of the new head coach, Jan Jensen.

"The program is going to be in really good shape with Coach J taking over. Somebody that's been very selfless," said Clark.

Meanwhile, Lisa Bluder also shared her thoughts on Jensen's appointment, while talking about always being there for her to help.

"There's no better person to lead this program than Jan Jensen, and I am thrilled she will have the opportunity to build on the foundation established," said Bluder. "I'm committed to helping her, and her staff, in whatever capacity they need moving forward."

This will be Jensen's first year as a head coach.

She is expected to do well after having worked under legendary coach Lisa Bluder and playing for her at Drake.