“The only option there ever was!!” — Caitlin Clark welcomes Jan Jensen as Iowa’s new head coach amid Lisa Bluder's retirement announcement 

Caitlin Clark has showered praise on new Iowa Hawkeyes coach Jan Jensen. The former Hawkeyes star said Jensen was the "only option" to lead the program and deserved the role more than anyone else. Jensen was the assistant at the Hawkeyes and took over the new job after Lisa Bluder's retirement.

Caitlin Clark was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever. The all-time highest NCAA Division I scorer took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share her views about the new Hawkeyes coach:

The only option there ever was!!! You deserve this more than anyone Can’t wait to watch you lead this program!!!

Jan Jensen had a long association with outgoing coach Lisa Bluder and was integral to her achievements leading the Hawkeyes. She played for Bluder at Drake. Jensen was an All-American player for her performance for Drake in Des Moines.

She later took the role of assistant and recruiting coordinator at Drake. When Bluder went to the Hawkeyes as a head coach in 2000, Jensen followed her.

Bluder sounded similar to Caitlin Clark as her long-time associate stepped in her shoes at the Hawkeyes. She shared praise for Jensen's abilities and expressed hope that she will take the program to new heights:

“There is no better person to lead this program than Jan Jensen, and I am thrilled she will have the opportunity to build on the foundation established,” Bluder wrote. “I’m committed to help her, and her staff, in whatever capacity they need moving forward.”

Caitlin Clark shares gratitude to Lisa Bluder

Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes to two NCAA championship appearances under Bluder's mentorship. While Clark was hopeful and excited about Jensen's tenure, she was reverent to Bluder.

Bluder coached the Hawkeyes for 24 seasons and led the team to 18 NCAA tournament appearances. She won the Big Ten Coach of the Year thrice and received glowing tributes from Clark:

"Simply no one better at building a team. Thank you for believing in me more than anyone. Enjoy retirement, coach. Very much deserved."

But Bluder seems in no mood to relax and enjoy retirement, as she already has expressed her availability to guide Jensen. It will be Jensen's first job as a head coach, and she got it with much expectation.

