Caitlin Clark's arrival boosts WNBA attendance as Indiana Fever's game against Connecticut Suns sells out with 8,910 fans

The Caitlin Clark effect appears to extend beyond just the preseason, impacting the actual WNBA campaign as well. The Indiana Fever is set to take on the Connecticut Sun at the Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:30 PM EDT, and the matchup has sold out, with a total of 8,910 tickets purchased by fans.

This is the first time in over two decades that the Sun has managed to sell out a season-opener, marking a historic moment surrounding Clark's regular-season WNBA debut.

This isn't the first time Caitlin Clark’s popularity has led to such an outcome. The preseason matchup against the Atlanta Dream at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse saw a turnout of over 13,000. Similarly, Clark's preseason debut against the Dallas Wings also saw a comparable turnout.

For example, the increased overall exposure to the WNBA has resulted in a remarkable 36 out of 40 Indiana Fever regular-season games set to be broadcast on national television. Additionally, the increased exposure also led to the Fever signing a partnership with TEGNA Inc. (per their website), which brings a total of 17 Fever games to free over-the-air viewing schedules in 12 international markets.

Caitlin Clark’s popularity has already resulted in remarkable changes in WNBA dynamics

The increased interest in the WNBA has prompted several teams to respond in various ways. Many have announced plans to shift to larger arenas to accommodate the growing number of viewers.

The LA Sparks announced that they will be hosting several home games at the Crypto.com Arena. Similarly, the Las Vegas Aces have moved their home game against the Indiana Fever to the T-Mobile Arena, which was earlier set to be played at the Michelob Ultra Arena. The Mystics have moved their June 7 matchup against the Fever to the Capital One Arena.

The overall shift was anticipated to be slow and sustainable by the WNBA. However, the rapid rise in popularity of several college players alongside the sheer threshold of expectations placed on Caitlin Clark, has made it more sudden.