Caitlin Clark achieved a historic milestone by scoring 35 points in her final regular-season home game. This remarkable feat took place during No. 6 Iowa's thrilling 93-83 victory over No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday.

But a brief commotion took place with 7:35 minutes remaining in the game and Iowa leading 80-67. Clark and Jacy Sheldon tied up with the ball for a brief, heated moment.

Later, fans were furious over the referee's action for the incident.

One Ohio State fan was so disappointed with Clark that he called her a criminal on X.

Expand Tweet

"Caitlin Clark should be ejected and thrown in jail for punching Jacy Sheldon #criminal."

Fans and opponents of Caitlin Clark voiced their opinions in the comment section.

A few fans of Clark said it wasn't a punch, and that she was helpless in defending her actions as an accident.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A fan was furious that a foul wasn't called on Jacy Sheldon.

Expand Tweet

Some people said it was neither an accident nor a punch.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few fans argued that she is the most protected player.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A comparison of Clark to USC quarterback Caleb Williams and LA Lakers forward Lebron James was in the comments section.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

But despite the commotion, it was undeniable that Caitlin Clark created a magical day as she broke another record.

Also read: Did Caitlin Clark break NCAA scoring record? Iowa guard's recent milestone against Ohio State explored

Caitlin Clark's historic game

On Thursday, Clark announced that she would enter the WNBA draft after the season, even though she still has another year of eligibility remaining. Since then, anticipation of breaking LSU great Pistol Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record in the Ohio State game skyrocketed.

She sank two free throws with less than a second left in the first half to surpass Maravich's record of 3,667 career points. Clark finished with 3,685 points.

Many showstopper spectators adorned the court to witness Clark breaking the record, including legendary pitcher Nolan Ryan, rapper Travis Scott and women's basketball greats Maya Moore and Lynette Woodard.

Also read Women's basketball legend Pearl Moore is 'thankful' to Caitlin Clark for bringing her records under national limelight: "Full evolution for women now in sports"