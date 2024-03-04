Did Caitlin Clark break NCAA scoring record? Iowa guard's recent milestone against Ohio State explored

Caitlin Clark continues to amaze as she scored 35 points on Sunday afternoon against the Ohio State Buckeyes to break the NCAA all-time scoring record. She surpassed Hall of Famer "Pistol" Pete Maravich's scoring record right before the first half's conclusion as she knocked down a pair of free throws off a technical foul.

After the 35 points, Clark has the record, sitting at 3,685 points over her four years with the Iowa Hawkeyes. She can continue creating space between herself and the rest of the field with her performance in the Big Ten championship and the NCAA Tournament.

With Maravich's record standing for 54 years, it may be some time before someone can catch up with "Ponytail Pete."

How many points can Caitlin Clark reasonably end up scoring?

Caitlin Clark has shown an ability to score from any part of the court, and she has the entire Big Ten Tournament and March Madness to do just that. The senior guard announced Thursday she would not be returning for another year and will enter the 2024 WNBA draft.

With Iowa securing the second seed in the Big Ten Tournament with Sunday's 93-83 victory over the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in the regular season finale, the No. 6 Hawkeyes could play a maximum of three times before entering the NCAA Tournament.

However, with the single-elimination aspect, they could play as little as one game. That is the same thing for the NCAA Tournament as the Hawkeyes are locked for March Madness, no matter what the team does in the conference tournament, but could lose at any time and be eliminated.

The minimum of two games and Clark averaging 32.2 points per game means we should expect anywhere from 64-289 points depending on if the Hawkeyes can play all nine postseason games (three Big Ten, six NCAA). That could provide a good cushion between her record and the rest of the field gunning for it.

