Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Prediction & Game Preview - August 6, 2023 | WNBA

The WNBA season is reaching its final stretch before the playoffs. Sunday comes with a slate of four games as the best in the women’s game square off for playoff seeding.

The Indiana Fever will travel to take on the Atlanta Dream. The game tips off at 3 pm ET. It can be streamed on ESPN3.

The Dream will look to get a crucial win to help them in the standings, while the Fever are looking for any bright spots in a tough season. The Dream are (14-13) while the Fever are currently (7-2). Atlanta is fifth in the standings and playoff contention.

Game Preview

The Dream will be heavy favorites in this one. Their offense should have an easy day against the struggling Indiana defense.

It will be the third meeting between these teams this season. Indiana took the first matchup in Atlanta 90-87. The Dream came back in the second game and won 100-94.

Both games were high-scoring affairs. The road team is 2-0 in this matchup this season. Can the Fever spring the upset to make it 3-0?

It will be arduous as the Fever have lost 13 of their last 15 games. Meanwhile, the Dream are on a two-game losing streak.

It will be even more challenging as the Fever will be without NaLyssa Smith as she is recovering from a foot injury.

Indiana will need to slow down the Fever offense to have a chance. They will need a good effort against Fever forward Cheyeen Parker, who is coming off a 20-point effort in her last outing;

However, the Fever could catch them at a good time, as Atlanta’s offense has slowed down recently. They are averaging just 78.9 points per game in their last ten. Meanwhile, Indiana’s defense has allowed 84.9 ppg during their previous ten games.

Game Odds

Spread: Atlanta Dream (-7.5)

Total (O/U): 167.5

Moneyline: Indiana Fever (+280) vs Atlanta Dream (-355)

Game Prediction

The Fever are overmatched for this game without Smith, one of their leading scorers. Her 15.6 ppg will be greatly missed, and they do not have the offense to pull off the upset. It will be close, but the Dream should be able to close out a crucial win to keep their place in the middle of the standings.

Atlanta Dream 90 - Indiana Fever 86

