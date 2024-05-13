“They never talked to me” - Indiana star Caitlin Clark once revealed she never received an offer from her “dream school”

Caitlin Clark has become a household name, having transcended college basketball. Before becoming the first pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark broke the record for most points in college basketball history. However, it could have turned out differently!

Caitlin Clark has been a phenomenon on the court ever since she was a freshman. She led the Iowa Hawkeyes to their first Final Four since 1990. The Indiana Fever guard grew up watching college basketball when UConn had one of their most dominant stretches. Under Head Coach Geno Auriemma, the Huskies won four consecutive NCAA Tournaments which included a 111-game winning streak. She wanted nothing more than to don the Huskies jersey, but it was not to be.

Caitlin Clark also stated that former UConn star Maya Moore was her idol growing up.

"I wanted to be just like her. I thought I was going to go to UConn when I was growing up, but obviously that's not what happened," Clark said in Iowa Women's Basketball Ohio St. Postgame 3-3-24

According to ESPN, Clark was wanted by schools nationwide. However, UConn did not approach her.

"Honestly," Clark said, "it was more I wanted them to recruit me to say I got recruited. I loved UConn. I think they're the coolest place on Earth, and I wanted to say I got recruited by them. But they never talked to my family and never talked to me."

Caitlin Clark talks about the hardest part of being herself

Clark's upcoming WNBA debut is eagerly awaited by basketball fans across the nation. Ahead of turning pro, she stated that maintaining a balance has not always been easy.

"The hardest part about being Caitlin Clark? I'd say is having to feel like you're always on," Clark said. "You just have bad days, and there are days where you don't want to talk to anyone. But somebody comes up to you, and this is their 10-second interaction with you. So you better smile and be kind. But at the same time, it's just like, you just want to be normal."

While some may argue that this is a part of the life Clark signed up for, she is only human after all. It is still early days in her career and the WNBA will pose new challenges, but she has displayed the ability to adapt quickly. Caitlin Clark has the spotlight on her and she is not one to shy away.

