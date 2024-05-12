In Photos: Cavinder Twins celebrate Mother's Day in style with heartfelt message for their "biggest inspiration and best friend"

The Cavinder twins did not stay apart for long. A day after Hanna Cavinder announced her return to college basketball with the Miami Hurricanes, Haley Cavinder, who had committed to the TCU Horned Frogs, de-committed and committed to Miami to play alongside her twin.

On Mother's Day, the twins reposted a series of pictures on Instagram of themselves with their mother, Katie Cavinder.

"Happy Mother’s day to our biggest inspiration & best friend 🫶 you make us go, we love you sm !!! thank you for being our rock," the Cavinder twins wrote.

Cavinder Twins have close relationship with their mother and family

The twins are the middle children of five, including sisters Brandi, Brooke and Natalie, born to Tom and Katie Cavinder. Brooke, the eldest, is a nurse at Banner Health in Arizona, while Brandi, the second-born, was a basketball player alongside the twins at Gilbert High School, Arizona, and Natalie is still in high school.

The Cavinder twin's mother, Katie Cavinder, works as a senior executive business manager at her husband's elevator company - the Southwest Elevator Company, joining in 2009 as a service and repair coordinator, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The twins have a close relationship with their mother, Katie Cavinder, and have roped her into several of their viral clips on various social media platforms to create content around her.

On January 5, the Cavinder twins celebrated their mother's 52nd birthday with a splashy post on Instagram wearing matching shorts and tops.

"Happy mama cav day!! thank you for being our best friend & biggest inspiration 🩷 celebrating you is so easy, 52 never looked better, luv you to the 🌙," they wrote.

During an interview with GQ, Katie Cavinder said that she and her husband were against the Cavinder twins being social media influencers and were doubtful of the long-term benefits of such a move.

"We were not big fans of it," she said. "My husband and I would be like, Why are you guys dancing around in front of your phone? How in the heck how are you going to make money from that?"

The Cavinder twins have broken the glass ceiling for female athletes in the NIL era and have become the faces of the new era in college sports. They appeared in a college sports roundtable alongside U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.