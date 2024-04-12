The Cavinder twins are fresh from being part of a congress round table alongside college sports personalities like retired Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban to discuss the minutiae of NIL showing their standing in the industry.

The $2 million NIL-valued duo (as per On3) recently gave a unique spin to a viral Instagram trend that pits two individuals in a fighting stance throwing words back and forth at each other in a hilarious manner.

The twins version of the trend involved a funny exchange:

"You're ugly," Haley starts.

"I look like you," Hanna responds.

"We're not identical," Haley says.

"We're still twins," Hanna says.

The Cavinder twins finally parted ways

Haley and Hanna Cavinde Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who have been teammates and classmates since birth, jointly decided to depart college basketball after leading the Miami Hurricanes to the 2023 NCAA tournament Elite Eight, foregoing their fifth year together.

Except for once, the outspoken twins were not on the same page. In an interview with Forbes, Hanna revealed her reasons for quitting college basketball altogether.

“I think going into deciding whether we were going to take our fifth year or not, we kind of were leaning on each other,” said Hanna. “We've always done everything together, so it kind of just made sense. I was just kind of ready to tie the shoes up, and I had different ambitions outside of basketball, but that was kind of my decision to step away.”

Haley Cavinder soon realized that she was not done playing basketball and reversed her earlier decision, entered the transfer portal, and opted to play her fifth year of college basketball for the TCU Horned Frogs.

In the same Forbes interview, Haley revealed why she went along with the decision to leave college basketball in the first place.

“I think ending it with Hanna and announcing that we were done and not going to take our fifth year, I felt—honestly, to be very transparent—a lot of pressure,” Haley said. “There was nothing filling the love for the game, and I just truly was like, I know I'm going to regret it down the road if I don't go back."

Hanna Cavinder revealed that the only time that the pair never played on the same team was during an Adidas AAU Circuit when her twin sister was chosen for the All-Star team while she was not, a decision that upset her massively.

The Cavinder twin's paths have not separated, with both moving to Dallas, Texas. Haley to continue her basketball career and be near her Dallas Cowboys tight-end boyfriend, Jake Ferguson and Hanna to be with her sister.

