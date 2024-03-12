Last year, the Cavinder Twins, Haley and Hanna Cavinder, were the subject of an NCAA inquiry after coach Katie Meier recruited them from Fresno State to the Miami Hurricanes in 2022.

The Cavinder Twins were recently invited to a 'NIL roundtable' discussion chaired by U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, among other notable college sports figures, including retired Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

While the NCAA investigation has long been resolved, the $2 million NIL-valued twins (per On3) recently took a subtle shot at the NCAA on an Instagram reel after the news of their inclusion in the roundtable.

"When the NCAA was after us a year ago for false accusations but now you're invited to congress to talk about NIL," Hanna wrote in her reel.

College hoops fans had mixed reactions to the twins' latest Instagram post.

The Cavinder twins and the NCAA infractions case

Last year, Haley and Hanna Cavinder found themselves in trouble over how their transfer from Fresno State to Miami was conducted.

Hurricanes coach Katie Meier introduced Miami booster John Ruiz to the marketable twins incurring NCAA level II infractions.

Ruiz was in trouble for contacting the prospects while they were in the process of transferring programs. During the investigation, the NCAA released a statement describing the sequence of events that led to the investigation.

“At the event, the booster and his family approached the coach to talk about the prospects’ upcoming visit to the university,” the NCAA said.

“The head coach later called the booster to learn more about him and his work, unaware that the booster had already been in touch with the prospects’ agent until the booster informed the coach that the prospects’ agent had initially declined a meeting during their upcoming visit to campus."

The twins were not sanctioned, but Meier was suspended for three games.